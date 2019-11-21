Aerospace Fire Protection System Control and Integration Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Global Aerospace Fire Protection System Control and Integration Market 2019 and Forecast 2025”

Aerospace Fire Protection System Control and Integration Market 2019

Market overview

The global aerospace fire protection system control and integration market has been predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6% during the forecast period.

An aerospace fire protection system is comprised of several sensors, actuators, delivery mechanisms, and valves which aid the delivery of halon-based fire extinguishing agents to different parts of an aircraft. The increased focus on better fuel efficiency by airlines has led to the manufacturing of more efficient aircraft engines.

Ongoing Research and Development in the aircraft industry has led to active engine control, the development of advanced diagnostics, and advanced component manufacturing techniques. The use of additive manufacturing is expected to help designers build more advanced fire-protection systems that are lightweight and offer enhanced safety against fire. These ongoing innovations are a constant factor that fuel the market.

The following Major Companies covered in this report

Siemens

PACOM

Honeywell

Collins Aerospace

Meggitt

Diehl Aviation

TECALEMIT AEROSPACE

Safran Aerosystems

Atec

Segmentation

The global aerospace fire protection system control and integration market is segmented by Type, Application, Manufacturer, and Region.

In terms of type, the market is split into Fire Protection System Software and Fire Protection System Hardware.

With respect to Application, the market is divided into Aircraft and Spacecraft.

Regional overview

Geographically, the global aerospace fire protection system control and integration market spans across key regions of North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America is a vital region of the aerospace fire protection system control and integration market and changes in this region are likely to have an impact on the global market.

Asia Pacific has been the fastest growing market with an incremental growth of USD 69.35 million and is expected to continue to have that. India, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are some of the countries which mainly dominate the aircraft fire protection system market in the APAC region. Large-scale production orders taken up by these countries eventually lead to positively impacting the market growth of the aerospace fire protection system control and integration market.

Industry news

Innovation and research towards the development of advanced engines like supersonic engines effectively creates demand in the market since these new engines need to be equipped with advanced mechanisms as well to prevent them from catching fire.

German manufacturer Siemens AG reported revenues of USD 95085 in 2018 with its products like optical smoke detectors integrated with modern commercial and military aircraft. It also offers the KTA2400 which includes a control panel and has the ability to integrate up to six smoke detectors installed at any location on board an aircraft.

