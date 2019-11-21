Global Malaria Vaccines Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Malaria Vaccines Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Malaria is a widespread disease that affects both the young and the adults. It is an intermittent fever caused by the dreaded protozoan parasite and transmitted by the mosquitoes in several tropical as well as subtropical regions. Pregnant women and children are more prone to this disease; it is reported that pregnant women affected with malaria experience premature delivery. It is for this reason and several others that malaria vaccines are in demand across the world; these vaccines prevent the disease and its transmission and take the disease related safety measures to a new level.

The rapid increase in malaria cases and the measures taken by the Governments and social organizations, especially in the African region are the primary factors fueling the growth of malaria vaccines market. Research and Development carried out by various research organizations for the development of vaccines and the funding received for the eradication of this disease are also driving the malaria vaccines market. According to reports, over 3 billion people across countries are at the risk of developing malaria.

In 2019, the African region saw a rising number of malaria cases, most of them being children. A number of organizations across the globe have now taken this disease seriously and chalking out strategies to bring things under control, which obviously is possible with malaria vaccines. Governments, commercial and non-profits are joining hands to develop malaria vaccines that can safeguard the humanity from this sickening disease. The year 2019 has seen many developments relating to this; it is certain to propel the market to a great extent.

Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanaria Inc

Nobelpharma Co

Sumaya Biotech

GenVec

...

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4513124-global-malaria-vaccines-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

Global malaria vaccines market can be segmented on the basis of:

Vaccine Type: Pre-erythrocytic, transmission blocking vaccines, blood-stage vaccines

The pre-erythrocytic segment has dominated in 2019 and it is expected to continue. This is due to its capability of entirely eliminating the infection from the body. This is also extensively used in vaccination programs since it is reported to be highly efficient and provides several clinical advantages.

Agent: Plasmodium Vivax, Plasmodium Falciparum

End-user: Hospitals, Vaccination centers, Clinics and Community centers

Regional Overview

Africa and the Middle east have held the largest market share during 2019 due to the increased cases of malaria in these places. In addition, Governments and non-profit organizations are conducting numerous awareness campaigns and vaccination drives that are intended to prevent the disease. These factors are promoting the malaria vaccines market and expected to further boost the same during the next few years.

Malaria is also commonly seen in the Asia-Pacific region however, there is a rising awareness of late in this region to take required precautions early.

Latest Industry News

Key players in the malaria vaccines market are launching new products and conducting clinical trials to prevent this disease. FDA is also approving such trials since there are serious concerns surrounding malaria. On the 4th of February 2019, FDA has given clearance to a US based company to conduct clinical trials for a newly developed malaria vaccine.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4513124-global-malaria-vaccines-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.