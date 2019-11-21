Oscar-winning VFS graduate Lino DiSalvo returns to alma mater for Storyteller’s Studio AMA Live event

Oscar winner Lino DiSalvo returns to alma mater Vancouver Film School for live AMA event

(VANCOUVER, B.C.) November 20, 2019 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce it is welcoming Oscar-winning writer, director, and producer Lino DiSalvo back to his alma mater for a special Storyteller’s Studio AMA Live event and award ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Since graduating from Vancouver Film School, Lino DiSalvo has become one of the most sought-after names in animation. During his 17-year career at Walt Disney Animation Studios, DiSalvo worked as an animator on Meet the Robinsons, 102 Dalmatians, and Reign of Fire; as supervising animator on Tangled and Bolt; and as Head of Animation on blockbuster Frozen, for which he earned an Academy Award.

DiSalvo recently made his directorial debut with Playmobil: The Movie, which he also wrote and produced. The film will open in North American theatres on Dec. 6, just in time for the busy holiday season. The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

DiSalvo will receive the inaugural VFS Creative Vanguard Award, honouring his contributions to the field of animation around the world and his tireless commitment to the betterment of the creative industry and all those who have worked alongside him.



