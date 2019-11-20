Hoyer: The President Should Sign This Legislation and Send a Strong Message that Democracy in Hong Kong Must Be Preserved

“Today, after having previously taken action of its own, the House passed two Senate bills strongly condemning the Chinese government crackdown on the protests in Hong Kong, authorizing sanctions against those who engage in human rights violations there, and prohibiting provision of police gear to Hong Kong. Now, the President should sign this legislation and send a strong message that democracy in Hong Kong must be preserved. The people of Hong Kong must be allowed freedom of expression, freedom of speech and peaceful protest, and freedom from the fear of being deported to mainland China by a government in Beijing whose track record on human rights is abysmal.

“I continue to be deeply disturbed also by the detention and persecution of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which must command the attention of the international community. Thirty years after the brutal and deadly crackdown in Tiananmen Square, China still has much to answer for when it comes to its human rights record. Ending its persecution of Muslims and responding to the protests in Hong Kong with humility, accountability, and humanity would be positive steps toward correcting that record, and I urge the government in Beijing to take those steps without delay.”