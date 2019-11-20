Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Virtual Test Drives Put Car Shoppers in the Driver’s Seat

Interior and exterior technology, safety and luxury features are explored via immersive videos that invite drivers to come and test drive new vehicles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Virtual Test Drives Put Car Shoppers in the Driver’s SeatInterior and exterior technology, safety and luxury features are explored via immersive videos that invite drivers to come and test drive new Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Nissan cars and trucks at the dealer’s Los Angeles locations.Virtual Test-Drive Videos Introduce Drivers to Kia, Nissan & Mercedes-Benz FeaturesWhen it comes to car shopping in Los Angeles, drivers have dozens of choices. It can be time consuming to visit each dealership and make one’s way through the various new car choices. Trophy Automotive Dealer Group offers a time-saving way to begin car shopping at home, or wherever it’s convenient. Its virtual test drive videos bring new Kia, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz vehicles to life, allowing shoppers to get a feel for the cars before ever setting foot on the dealer lot.When a car shopper visits Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s virtual test drive page, he or she can select any of the thumbnail images to view a video. The videos offer in-depth narration that points out all of the important interior and exterior features. Seating, legroom, cabin climate control and entertainment elements come to life, as do exterior style points.Technology is highlighted through significant portions of the videos, introducing drivers to the navigation and entertainment attributes of the new Kia, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz lineups. Today, technology-based features such as parking, lane-keeping and braking assist, provide drivers with exceptional convenience and safety support. By watching these virtual test drive clips, car shoppers can compare technology capabilities across vehicle makes and models.Six Los Angeles Area Trophy Automotive Dealer Group DealershipsTrophy Automotive Dealer Group strives to make car shopping easy. As drivers view the variety of virtual test drive videos on the Trophy Automotive Dealer Group site, they can note questions they have. Upon visiting any of the six Trophy Automotive Dealer Group dealership locations, shoppers can work with dealer teams to find the perfect Nissan, Kia or Mercedes-Benz. From Kia Soul, Rio, Niro and more exciting models; to the Nissan Sentra, Juke, Murano and additional cars and trucks; to sought after Mercedes-Benz luxury and engineering; Trophy Automotive Dealer Group is the one-stop dealer group where drivers will find all of these quality automobiles.For more information on Trophy Automotive Dealer Group and its extensive lineup of quality new, used and pre-owned vehicles, please contact:Andy MalekiTrophy Automotive Dealer Groupandy.maleki@tadg.us(747) 231-5700About Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupTrophy Automotive Dealer Group is a leading automotive dealer group in the US and has become the benchmark for financial performance, customer satisfaction and innovative digital and mobility solutions, basing its business on excellent customer service for the complete sales and after-sales experience. With six dealer locations in and around Los Angeles, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group offers the ultimate selection of new, used and pre-owned vehicles, featuring Nissan, Kia and Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks.



