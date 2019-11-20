Dr Stephen Shore speaks at Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Workshop: Senses and Sensibilities

Audience Members participate in discussion at the Hear Our Voices workshop series Dr. Stephen Shore leads discussion with audience members at the Hear Our Voices workshop series Dr. Stephen Shore leads the workshop on sensory disorders

TOURO COLLEGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shema Kolainu workshop series on November 19th, 2019 was presented by Dr. Stephen Shore, a Clinical Assistant Professor at Adelphi University in New York and a member of the ICARE4Autism Advisory Committee. He gave participants an inside view on recognizing and supporting individuals with sensory issues. Dr. Shore’s workshop focused on the variation of perception of sensory stimuli that we all experience. More specifically, how individuals with autism can experience discomfort from sensory overload, and how information received may not be usable. During this workshop participants were able to experience what sensory overload may feel like as well as learning how to develop and implement accommodations to help alleviate sensory issues caused by sensory overload and sensory seeking behaviors.This autism workshop was one of many sponsored by Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices, a model school, and center for children with autism and related developmental disorders. The workshop was a great success with over 100 participants including parents, specialists, and service providers. The workshop included group interactions, videos, and simulations to help participants better understand sensory differences.Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices was founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein and offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices is a nonpublic, nonprofit, nondenominational, multi-cultural school, which provides quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.Suri Gruen, Program Director and Gili Rechany, Educational Director coordinated the workshop. The New York City Council Autism Initiative provided necessary funds for this workshop.Upcoming events:Shema Kolainu works in collaboration with ICARE4Autism which is hosting the annual International ICARE4Autism Conference on December 17th, 2019 at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Be sure to purchase your tickets to attend this exciting and educational conference titled: Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis, Neurodiversity and Autism.Tickets for the conference can be purchased here: PURCHASE TICKETS HEREShema Kolainu’s next workshop will be held on January 30th, 2020 with Tzirel L. Soloff. The workshop will focus on emotional regulation to help participants to learn the levels of dysregulation and how to implement necessary tools. Participants will also explore emotional regulation plans and learn how to individualize plans and skills to be used in the classroom and in the home. More information on the upcoming workshop is available at https://www.shemakolainu.org/



