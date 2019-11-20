Dr Stephen Shore speaks at Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Workshop: Senses and Sensibilities
This autism workshop was one of many sponsored by Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices, a model school, and center for children with autism and related developmental disorders. The workshop was a great success with over 100 participants including parents, specialists, and service providers. The workshop included group interactions, videos, and simulations to help participants better understand sensory differences.
Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices was founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein and offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices is a nonpublic, nonprofit, nondenominational, multi-cultural school, which provides quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.
Suri Gruen, Program Director and Gili Rechany, Educational Director coordinated the workshop. The New York City Council Autism Initiative provided necessary funds for this workshop.
