Andrew Wommack Ministries Exercises Lease Purchase Option Agreement

AWM Logo

For Former Sturman Industries Property In Woodland Park, Colorado

We are pleased to be making another investment in Teller County.” — Chris Suess

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May of 2017, Andrew Wommack Ministries entered into a lease purchase agreement with Sturman Industries with the intent to purchase the Sturman property after the lease agreement was fulfilled. Andrew Wommack Ministries took possession of its new headquarters building on January 1, 2018. After substantial renovation, the ministry moved into the building in October of 2018, making Woodland Park, Colorado, its new home.

On October 30, the initial lease agreement was fulfilled, and Andrew Wommack Ministries exercised its option to purchase the 336 acres and existing building, located at the end of Evergreen Heights Dr. off Highway 67. A real estate contract was then signed to move forward with the purchase of the property. Negotiations on the sale closed on November 15.

“We are pleased to be making another investment in Teller County,” said Chris Suess, executive director at the ministry. Andrew Wommack, founder and president of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, commented, “This has laid a foundation for all that God has for Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College.”

About Andrew Wommack Ministries

Andrew Wommack Ministries reaches millions of people globally through its teaching ministry founded by Andrew Wommack. The message that Andrew teaches is centered on the truth of the Gospel with a special emphasis on God’s unconditional love and the balance between grace and faith. The message helps believers grow in their relationship with the Lord as they encounter it at conferences, on radio, on television, and via books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. In 2018, Andrew Wommack Ministries earned its 11th four-star (the highest) rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Find Andrew Wommack Ministries at awmi.net, on Facebook or on Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.