Attorney Alex Tofer Interviewed Regarding Los Angeles's E-Scooter Problem

Beverly Hills Attorney Alex Tofer

Attorney Alex Tofer of the Los Angeles-based law firm Tofer & Associates discussed the problem of E-Scooter accidents in an interview with AskTheLawyers.com™.

You are formally waiving your rights to pursue the E-Scooter provider for any injuries, any property damage claim, any damages whatsoever, the minute that you signed onto that app.” — Alex Tofer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Alex Tofer of the Los Angeles-based law firm Tofer & Associates recently discussed the growing issue of E-Scooter accidents and injuries in an interview with AskTheLawyers.com™ . The rise of E-Scooters and similar forms of transportation has led to an increase in the number of injuries and deaths relating to these devices. Because the use of these devices is an emerging field in the world of transportation, oftentimes the users of such vehicles are unaware of the dangers they pose, as well as their rights when it comes to their use.Attorney Tofer explained that the insurance situation involving E-Scooters can be very complex, and users of these scooters may not be aware of their rights after being injured.He said: “What the E-Scooter companies have done is they’ve implemented wording in their agreements that you must sign before you ride the scooter which basically indemnifies the E-Scooter companies for any defects to the scooter which may have caused your accident, including, but not limited to, if the brakes don’t work, or if your accelerator gets stuck, causing an accident, you are formally waiving your rights to pursue the E-Scooter provider for any injuries, any property damage claim, any damages whatsoever, the minute that you signed onto that app and you agreed to the terms before riding.”Attorney Alex Tofer and his team at Tofer & Associates represent victims of personal injury, wrongful death, slip and fall, animal bites, lemon law, and more. For more information or to reach out to an attorney at Tofer & Associates, call 888-981-5607.About Tofer & AssociatesThe attorneys at Tofer & Associates are experienced in injury matters and understand the difficult time that accident victims are going through. Their E-Scooter attorneys can guide those who have been injured in E-Scooter accidents through the process and fight for the victims and their families to get the compensation they deserve.The law firm of Tofer & Associates has successfully represented individuals who have been hurt by another’s negligence and their lawyers will take the lead in providing the experience required to pursue results in each case they represent. Their attorneys can help victims of E-Scooter accidents by supplying them with the forward-thinking advice they need to focus on their recovery and get the compensation they deserve.

Hurt in an E-Scooter Accident? Here’s What You Should Do



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.