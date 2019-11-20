Furniture Market, a leading furniture store in Las Vegas, offers exclusive interior design services for homeowners and renters.

LOS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Furniture Store Offers Interior Design Services Furniture Market , a leading furniture store in Las Vegas, offers exclusive interior design services for homeowners and renters looking for creative solutions to design challenges.Furniture market features fine furnishings and decor from around the world, and they offered a design division with industry-leading consultants that are passionate about interior design to help those building a new home, renovating their current space, or shopping for the perfect piece to complete a room. Anyone living in the Vegas area can seek design services from these professionals for the following:Space PlanningThe design professionals at Furniture Market can work with customers to create an ideal floor plan for any room to combine design and functionality for a transformed space they will love.Furniture SelectionIt can be difficult for many to choose the right furniture to fit into a space, but the Furniture Market designers can work with customers to select from hundreds of world-renowned manufacturers and designers for a one-of-a-kind signature piece to match the rest of their decor.Interior FinishesThe design team can also manage interior finishes to complete a space including wallpaper, custom draperies, and more. These small touches help to excite the imagination and stimulate the senses.Lighting SelectionLighting makes a great complement to any furnishings, and the design team at Furniture Market can help select the ideal lighting to create the perfect ambiance in a room to suit any taste or mood.Personalized ServicesThe Furniture Market professional interior designers will come to any Las Vegas home and create a personalized design portfolio customized specifically to match a space, style, and budget.Contact Furniture MarketBob Lomassaromarketing@fmvegas.com702-436-3960About Furniture MarketFurniture Market is the destination in Las Vegas for fine decor, furnishings, and interior design consultation. Liz and Robert Werner have led the industry for over a decade, helping their customers create beautiful and functional living spaces. The furniture store’s 48,000 square foot showroom holds the latest in fine furniture, accessories, lighting, and artwork. They hand-pick items with valued clients in mind and provide top-of-the-line design services to help customers turn imagination into reality!



