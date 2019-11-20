Honda of Hollywood, a leading California car dealership, offered premium tips and tricks to help drivers save more money on auto insurance.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Honda Dealership Provides Guide to Saving on Car Insurance Honda of Hollywood , a leading California car dealership, offered premium tips and tricks to help drivers save more money on auto insurance.Drivers will often spend a lot of time and energy finding the right car, truck, or SUV, but they are willing to settle on insurance and pay whatever the company tells them to pay. Honda of Hollywood outlined a simple guide with basic tips to help their customers get the best price on insurance. Some of their expert advice included the following:Shop AroundThe dealership encourages buyers to spend time looking around and compare quotes from different insurance companies to make sure they are choosing the best deal and have an understanding of exactly what their payments will be.Get the DiscountsDrivers also have the ability to speak to a representative at the insurance company to get all of the benefits and discounts they are eligible for. Some companies may see these automatically added to a quote, but there are times when an individual will need to ask for them according to the Honda experts.Consider a Higher DeductibleAccording the the dealership’s financing experts, it could be a good idea to go for a higher deductible. This can lower a person’s monthly payments, which many times is a desirable option for those with finances that could handle a higher deductible.Find Ways to Lower the RateBeing a good driver, avoiding accidents, and not getting speeding tickets is recommended by the dealership to help keep insurance premiums as low as possible. Some insurance companies may even reward these behaviors. Allowing an insurance company to track their driving habits is also an option outlined by Honda of Hollywood to help get a lower insurance rate.Beyond some of these simple guidelines, Honda of Hollywood encourages drivers to avoid paying for unneeded coverage and always making a claim. Any Hollywood drivers curious about saving on insurance can visit the dealership’s blog or contact their financing experts for further assistance.Contact Honda of Hollywood- Name: Harut Karapetyan- Email: harutk@hondaofhollywood.com- Phone: (866) 632-4180About Honda of HollywoodHonda of Hollywood serves Los Angeles, Glendale, and West Hollywood drivers with a selection of new and used vehicles at competitive prices. Their team takes the time to sit down with every customer to explore features on the latest cars, trucks, and SUVs and ultimately find the right vehicle. Their finance experts will work with customers one-on-one to learn more about the kind of monthly payment they are comfortable with and how to best meet any long-term financial goals.



