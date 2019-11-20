Puente Hills Subaru, a full-service car dealership serving Los Angeles County drivers, is offering exclusive military discounts and financing opportunities.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- City of Industry Subaru Dealership Offers Military Incentive Program Puente Hills Subaru , a full-service car dealership serving Los Angeles County drivers, is offering exclusive military discounts and financing opportunities to thank the men and women of the military for their service.Subaru is offering a special $500 discount on new vehicles to active-duty and reserve members of the following:● U.S. Air Force● Army● Navy Marines● National Guard● Coast GuardThis discount is also available to veterans and retirees within 12 months of their date of separation. Customers must have a valid Military identification to receive the discount. Once the final price on the new vehicle has been negotiated with the dealership’s finance experts, the discount will be added and any other incentives can be added to further lower the price.New Vehicle Financing OptionsPuente Hills Subaru offers a Finance Center that offers flexible solutions for their customers throughout Los Angeles County with rotating lease deals, low financing rates, and other offers to help the men and women of the military afford the right sedan, performance car, or SUV that fits their finances and driving needs. The finance team can work with customers using a variety of loan and lease programs to find the right solution.Contact Puente Hills Subaru- Name: Lorenzo Serrano- Email: lorenzo@puentehillssubaru.com- Phone: (626) 626-4800About Puente Hills SubaruPuente Hills Subaru is a leading dealership for new and used Subaru vehicles, trusted service and maintenance, and financing solutions for the greater West Los Angeles area. Their inventory offers a variety of options to accommodate different lifestyles and budgets. Their new Subaru models include the latest features, safety technology, fuel economy improvements, and performance updates that every California driver needs. The dealership’s participation in a military incentive program is just another way they work to send their valued customers home happy behind the wheel of an excellent new vehicle, confident they got the best deal available.



