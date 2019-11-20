Predictive Oncology Secures $15,000,000 Equity Line

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that it entered into a $15 million common stock purchase and registration rights agreement with Oasis Capital, LLC, a Puerto Rico limited liability company (“Oasis Capital”), to purchase from the Company up to Fifteen Million Dollars ($15,000,000.00) of the Company’s Common Stock.



Under the purchase agreement, Predictive Oncology has the right to sell up to $15 million of its stock to Oasis Capital over a 36-month period, upon satisfaction of the conditions in the purchase agreement including the effectiveness of a resale registration statement which has occurred. Predictive Oncology will control the timing and amount of any sales to Oasis Capital, and Oasis Capital is obligated to make purchases in accordance with the purchase agreement. The equity purchase agreement allows the Company to fund its needs in a more expedient and cost-effective manner. The equity line is designed to provide a capital runway and to take advantage of the milestones to advance CancerQuest 2020.

When asked for his comment, Dr. Carl Schwartz said, “With this equity line established, the financial road ahead for Predictive Oncology has truly begun to smooth out. This equity line should eliminate the need to go to the capital markets for operational financing for the foreseeable future.” For a complete breakdown of terms of the agreement you can go to our website: https://www.predictive-oncology.com/ and review the Form 8-K filed on October 24, 2019. We have set up a phone number for incoming calls with any questions, and that is listed below. You can also email to Info@MoneyInfo-llc.com with any questions and to be included in our email delivery distribution list for any and all POAI news, events, and information.

The offer and sale of the securities by Predictive Oncology in the above transaction have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and have not been registered or qualified under any state securities laws, and therefore may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements, and registration or qualification and under applicable state securities or “Blue Sky” laws or an applicable exemption from such registration or qualification requirements. Predictive Oncology filed a registration statement with the SEC to register the resale by Oasis Capital of the shares of common stock to be purchased by Oasis Capital under the purchase agreement, and that registration statement has been declared effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI) operates through five segments (Domestic, International, Clinical, CRO and DCHIP), which contain four subsidiaries; Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics’ CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform (D- CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to its clients’ specific needs. Predictive Oncology’s TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially “fools” cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians to identify which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified they can be used in TumorGenesis’ Oncology Capture Technology Platforms which isolate and help categorize an individual patient’s heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology’s Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.predictive-oncology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in the press release contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company’s business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include (i) risks related to the recent merger with Helomics, including the fact that the combined company will not be able to continue operating without additional financing; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of the merger; costs associated with the merger may be higher than expected; the merger may result in disruption of the Company’s and Helomics’ existing businesses, distraction of management and diversion of resources; and the market price of the Company’s common stock may decline as a result of the merger; (ii) risks related to our partnerships with other companies, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of these partnerships; and costs of providing funding to our partner companies, which may never be repaid or provide anticipated returns; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company that include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; sales cycles that can be longer than expected, resulting in delays in projected sales or failure to make such sales; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance, if our product is not accepted by our potential customers, it is unlikely that we will ever become profitable; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; Predictive’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; Predictive’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of Predictive’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of Predictive’s financial position. See Predictive’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Charles Moskowitz

info@MoneyInfo-LLC.com

339-201-7457







