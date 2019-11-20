Blue Sky Network Receives First FAA Certification for GADSS Compliant Distress Tracking Solution for Commercial Airlines

The HawkEye ADT offers normal and autonomous distress tracking in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System regulations.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Sky Network , an Iridium Satellite Communications partner, today announces the HawkEye ADT has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification with an approved model list supplemental type certificate (AML-STC) for Boeing 737 type series. The HawkEye ADT is an autonomous distress tracking device and solution to satisfy ICAO requirements developed in response to high profile aircraft accidents.The compact HawkEye ADT unit incorporates an embedded advanced Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) for determining real-time aircraft flight status. It also hosts dual Iridium modems and voice connectivity for reliable 100 percent global coverage.“The HawkEye ADT enables airline operators to be fully compliant with the ICAO-GADSS requirements for autonomous distress tracking,” said Gregoire Demory, President and CEO of Blue Sky Network. “Aircraft delivered after January 1, 2021 need to be in compliance and the HawkEye ADT is the first solution currently available to meet this deadline.”“Starting in 2015 and leveraging Blue Sky Network’s best of breed products and features, we developed a terrific product to meet the anticipated regulatory requirements. We integrated advanced sensors and processors to allow independent determination of possible distress scenarios without the exclusive reliance on onboard aircraft systems – we made it autonomous,” said Jon Gilbert, Founder and CEO of Aircraft Tracking Solutions, Blue Sky Network’s teaming partner. “This stand-alone intelligent product will set a higher expectation level in commercial aviation for aircraft normal and distress tracking in alignment with GADSS compliance.”About Blue Sky NetworkBlue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of mission-critical fleet management, tracking, business continuity, and operational analytics solutions serving private, commercial, and government customers worldwide.Blue Sky Network deploys innovative satellite-based communication solutions that help aviation, marine, and land/mobile customers track and manage their high-value assets in real-time anywhere in the world, resulting in improved safety, security, operational efficiency, and profitability.Founded in 2001, Blue Sky Network is headquartered in San Diego, California, with customers and distributors in more than 50 countries. For more information about Blue Sky Network products and services, visit www.blueskynetwork.com or call +1 858-551-3894.



