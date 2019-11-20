ArangoDB Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation

ArangoDB joins CNCF to continue its focus on providing a scalable native multi-model database

It is a natural choice for us to contribute to the Kubernetes and CNCF ecosystem which lets developers and their teams run even complex microservice architectures in a simpler way.” — Claudius Weinberger, CEO and co-founder of ArangoDB

SAN FRANCISCO AND COLOGNE, USA AND GERMANY, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArangoDB and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced today, that the leading open-source multi-model database, ArangoDB, is now a member of the foundation behind some of the most popular open-source projects like Kubernetes ( https://kubernetes.io/ ), Prometheus ( https://prometheus.io/ ), Fluentd ( https://www.fluentd.org/ ) or Rook ( https://rook.io/ ).By uniting graph, document, and key/value data models, along with a full-text search in one core and one query language, ArangoDB already gives developers flexibility and efficiency when building their applications. With integrations into modern orchestration systems like Kubernetes, ArangoDB continues to expands its simplicity mission to DevOps and DataOps.Since 2015, ArangoDB committed itself to the era of modern orchestration systems and more efficient ways of deploying and running even complex applications. ArangoDB has been the first fully-certified database for Mesosphere (now D2iQ) and published one of the first Kubernetes operators including support for persistent volumes for allowing developers to run stateful applications on Kubernetes.These early commitments also created the technical foundation to the recently released cloud service ArangoDB Oasis ( https://www.arangodb.com/2019/11/arangodb-oasis-a-fully-managed-multi-model-database-service/ ), which uses Kubernetes and many other CNCF projects to allow managing hundreds of ArangoDB deployments on various cloud providers like GoogleCloud, AWS and Azure efficiently and securely.“The whole idea of a native multi-model database is to provide a better way of creating applications” said Claudius Weinberger, CEO and co-founder of ArangoDB and added “It is a natural choice for us to contribute to the Kubernetes and CNCF ecosystem which lets developers and their teams run even complex microservice architectures in a simpler way. We are excited about the future of Kubernetes and to even better share our learnings, ideas and code with the community by joining the CNCF.”Learn more:- For more details about ArangoDB joining CNCF: Read the blog https://www.arangodb.com/2019/11/arangodb-and-the-cloud-native-ecosystem/ - How Kubernetes is used in ArangoDBs managed service Oasis: Read the blog https://www.arangodb.com/2019/10/how-we-build-our-managed-service-on-kubernetes/ About ArangoDB:One database, one query language, and three data models. With more than 7 million downloads and over 8,000 stargazers on GitHub ( https://github.com/arangodb/arangodb ), ArangoDB is the leading open source native multi-model database. It combines the power of graphs with JSON documents, a key-value store, and a full-text search engine, enabling developers to access and combine all of these data models with a single, elegant, declarative query language. Now also available as fully managed cloud service, ArangoDB Oasis ( https://cloud.arangodb.com/home ).Simplifying complexity and increasing productivity is the mission of ArangoDB Inc., the company behind the project. Founded in 2014, ArangoDB Inc. is a privately-held company backed by Bow Capital and Target Partners. It is headquartered in San Francisco and Cologne with offices and employees around the world. Learn more at www.arangodb.com



