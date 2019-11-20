Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) 2019 Global Industry Overview, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

New Market Study, "Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market 2019 Global Market Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025"

This report provides in depth study of “Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) is a moving mechanical machine on Earth whose mission is to transport or transport something that does not retain humans. The UGV industry provides a flexible robotic platform and supports multipurpose mobility. The main vehicle applications in the field of safety are providing tracking information, transporting supplies, and assisting with the blasting process. In addition, vehicles are used in emergency services, including police and ambulance.

The low risk to human life and the impressive performance of car fighting are driving the market. In addition, the growing demand for civil applications, which also includes homeland security and business purposes, also drives growth. Security budget cuts in developed countries and limited battery life limit market growth. However, the growing demand for operational efficiency and the demand for independent control systems are the main lucrative market opportunities for the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market.

Security forces around the world are investing in sophisticated equipment capable of dispersing enemy targets beyond the line of sight. The goal of inspiring advanced equipment is to ensure minimal exposure to people. However, the transition in the combat environment from the traditional open environment to a closed urban environment has greatly increased staff exposure to innovative teachers such as explosives. Increasing the use of FDI against individuals around the world has been a major factor in the defense sector in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market.

Industry Players

Key participants in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Report include QinetiQ Group Plc (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), Lockheed Martin (US), iRobot Corp (US) and Oshkosh Corporation (US). New contracts and product launches were the main strategies adopted by industry employees to increase the UAV market. This strategy was an important part of all the growth strategies adopted by major players in 2016. QinetiQ North America, in collaboration with Millram, has developed Titan, a modern and up-to-date UGV system.

Market segmentation

Based on the app, the UGV market is divided into trade, military, police, and federal. The military applications sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the projected period compared to the commercial sector. Based on mobility, the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market has been divided into wheels, trackers, legs, and hybrids. The transportation industry is leading the market and is expected to continue driving for the next five years as these vehicles are better suited to uneven and unpredictable terrain conditions and increasingly mission-critical.

Factors Affecting Growth Prospects

The value of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market is estimated at $ 3.17 billion by 2019 and is expected to rise to $ 8.25 billion by 2027. The cumulative market is expected to reach $ 51.4 billion and is expected to grow at a rate of 11.20%. The commercial sector is expected to be the fastest-growing sector, mainly due to the acquisition of UGV platforms by manufacturers, logistics companies, and warehouse suppliers.

Major geographical areas

By region, this report covers Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, Japan, India, and China.

Latest News

The growth in the military sector can be attributed to increased automation in various military applications such as ISR, EOD, transportation, and combat support.

