Warehouse Market 2019 analysis by Supply chain trends and top industry players

Description

A warehouse is a commercial storage building that is used to store or accumulate raw materials, finished goods, semi-finished goods and goods for import and export. The warehouses are designed in such a manner that they can load and unload goods directly from railways, airports or ports. The manufacturers, importers, exporters, and wholesalers use warehouses to ensure the safety and protection of goods. These warehouses are usually present in the industrial areas, where the cranes and forklifts can be installed for moving goods.

Warehouses ensure efficient storage of goods of an organization to carry out the production and distribution demands of good in the future. The goods stored in the warehouses include raw materials, packing materials, spare parts, food items, finished agricultural goods, etc. The growing demand for frozen fruits, vegetables, and packaged meat products is increasing the need for warehouses. The warehouse allows transport optimization and allows the company to work with economic order quantity regarding the service quality of the product.

The global warehouse market report provides an overview of the industry chain structure and environment and also analyses the market size and forecast of the warehouse market products, regions, and applications by introducing the competitive landscape of vendors and company profile, along with the market price analysis and value chain features. The demand for warehouse storage is expected to grow over the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The major sectors, such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, automotive, etc. are driving the demand for warehouses.

Company Coverage:



Glprop

Accessworld

CWT

GKE

Steinweg

Hnagroup

JD

Macquarie Group

AMB

SF-Express

Market Segmentation

The production support, opportunities, and challenges encountered by the market participants, packaging and processing policies, and business risks are some of the key factors mentioned in the warehouse market report. Other crucial factors that are expected to drive the market growth have been covered in the report on the basis of the market size, forecast, and the contribution of the major companies.

Based on product types, the global warehouse market has been segmented into-

General Warehouse

Intelligent Warehouse

The intelligent warehouse is quite in demand these days as it culminates the warehouse automation and enables several automated and interconnected technologies for the smart storage of goods.

Based on applications, the global warehouse market has been segmented into-

Machining

Transfering

Storing

Regional Overview

Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Russia, Spain, Italy, UK, United States, France, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, etc. are among the rising hub for the warehouse market. The rising urbanization and the increase in ready-to-eat meal consumption and the development of technologies for smart storage are fuelling the warehouse demand around the world. Warehouses are extremely critical for every business for the efficient and smooth functioning of the company, improving the competitiveness among various sectors. The recent trends in the warehouse market show the development of warehouse-style retail stores, i.e., the same building will serve as a retail store as well as a warehouse.

Industry News

Antibiotics, a 3D robotics supply chain maker company, has developed an automation technology that will allow the companies to store and handle the goods more efficiently.

This robotics company has applied the 3D structure of ant colonies that will be flexible, scalable and will accelerate the shipping and delivery process for retailers and brands that are looking for micro fulfillment centers near urban areas.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Warehouse Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

4.Warehouse CWT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 GKE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Accessworld (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Steinweg (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Glprop (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Macquarie Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 AMB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Hnagroup (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 JD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 SF-Express (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

