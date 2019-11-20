Vertical Farming Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Vertical Farming– Global Market Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecast To 2026”

OVERVIEW:

Vertical farming is the process by which food and medicine are produced in vertically piled layers or inclined surfaces. Indoor techniques and controlled environment agriculture technology are some of the latest ideas of vertical farming. Here many environmental factors can be taken into consideration. These factors manage to handle fabricated light. It helps in large bulk of healthy and quality fresh food without depending on weather conditions, high usage of water, experienced labor,and good fertility of soil. Moreover throughout the year it assures dependable and systematic production of crops. There is absence of adverse consequences of environmental factors like ailments, pests, or animal attacks.

The craze for vertical farming can be anticipated to rise at a decent pace in the predicted period.It can be due to the wider prevalence of organic food. Moreover demand is reduced due to the increase in constructional activities. Further, during conventional farming it curtails interference of machinery. Thus the maximum utilization of vertical space and proportionate energy utilization boosts up the growth of vertical farming market. Additionally these addresses inclusion of numerous technologies of growth of plants artificially. The technologies used in this kind of farming helps to keep record of growth of plants which further initiates market development. Nonetheless, for setting up indoor vertical structure, lighting and irrigation system bulk amount of basic investment is needed. Moreover, the consequences of involvement of technologies cannot be ignored. Profitable growth opportunities to vertical farming can be anticipated owing to the rise in population in urban areas.

Major players in the global Vertical Farming market include:

Everlight Electronics

Agrilution

Green Spirit Farms

Aerofarms

Mirai Co.Ltd.

Sky Greens

American Hydroponics etc

Urban Crop Solutions

Green Sense Farms LLC

General Hydroponics

Spread co Ltd

American Hydroponics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Plantagon International AB

SEGMENTATION:

The global vertical farming can be segregated into product, Fruits, Vegetables and Herb, Aquatic species, Technology, and Applications.

According to product global farming can be segregated into Equipment, lighting systems, pumps and irrigation systems, climate controllers, pipes, tanks, sensors, meters and solutions.

According to Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs Outlook global farming can be segregated into a tomato, lettuce, bell & chili peppers, strawberry, cucumbers, and leafy greens.

According to Aquatic species, global farming can be segregated into Tilapia, Bass, Trout, Salmon, and crab.

According to Technology, global farming can be segregated into Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics.

According to Application global farming can be segregated indoor and outdoor.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS:

North America can be expected to have the largest share of the market all through the year. Commercial urban farming has drawn attention in the last couple of years while residential urban farming has been present over the years.

Europe is expected to view a momentous development over the estimated period due to the spread of genetically-modified crop technology. Furthermore, rise in acceptance of nanotechnology and robotics for farming improves the regional market demand. Usage of nanotechnology aids in better food packaging.

The Asia Pacific dominated is anticipated to remain dominant over the predicted period. Rise in alertness with regards to the importance of substitute farming, due to less accessibility of fertile agricultural land and increase in population, is the core factor that predicts to goose the industry demand.

INDUSTRY NEWS:

In October 2019, in Compton, Plenty has started introducing vertical farming to meet the growing demand for food.

