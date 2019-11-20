Hair Transplantation Market Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Hair Transplantation Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview

The global Hair Transplantation market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing hair related problems. Hair related problems are not restricted to any specific age and gender that have created a huge scope for this market to grow across the globe. This has created high a high demand for hair treatment and transplant in various regions that will boost the demand in the Hair Transplantation market.

Increasing consciousness for physical appearance among the people and rising disposable income may help the market to gain traction in the coming years. The global Hair Transplantation market classified on the basis of end-users and procedures. The procedure of hair treatment services is segmented into three major procedures that include follicular unit strip surgery, scalp reduction, and follicular unit extraction. Among these, follicular unit strip surgery is expected to lead the market and grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also described the key parameters affecting the market growth in segmentation, regional analysis, and vendors landscape. The report elucidates how the global hair transplant service market is expected to grow in near future.

Global Hair Transplantation Market:

Trends and Opportunities Globally, the demand for hair transplant has increased as the number of people dealing with hair loss have grown largely. Approximately, 40% of women and 60% of men suffer from hair loss due to various reasons such as stress, illness, aging, or genetics. With the technological advancement introduced in Europe and North America that provides better Hair Transplantation are expected to expand this market. Moreover, with the introduction of robotics surgical hair transplant systems, such as ARTAS that will result in safe and efficient hair transplant procedure will also benefit the Hair Transplantation market. the growing use of neograft hair transplant systems that is done with the help of follicular unit extraction method, which can be used for both men and women is likely to fuel this market during the forecast period.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Global Hair Transplantation Market:

Regional Analysis North America is leading the global Hair Transplantation market. The region is expected to rise at healthy CAGR during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026 with which the market valuation is projected to reach in billions by the end of 2026. Increasing hair loss problem between males and females in the U.S. is considered as the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Other factors such as stressful life, dandruff, smoking, and consumption of fast food will lead to an increase in hair loss problems, fueling the industry growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also offering huge growth opportunities for the hair transplant service market due to poor nutrition and stress is considered as two major factors accountable for the growth in this region. With 51% of the population suffering from stress either because of work or because of other personal issues, India is estimated to lead the hair transplant service market in this region.

Global Hair Transplantation Market:

Companies Mentioned The global Hair Transplantation market marks the presence of leading players such as Medicamat, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hospitals Group, Bernstein Medical, P.C., Limmer Hair Transplant Center, and Bosley Inc. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand

Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

