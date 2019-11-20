Leggings Market 2019 Opportunities by Market Trends, Competitive landscaping, detailed strategies, Financials

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Leggings -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

The evolution of the term leggings to the present-day women’s wear has made it a widely worn garment with the fashionability and comfort that these provide. The common variants are plain coloured tight-fitting stretch trousers that can be paired with almost any choice of upper garment. With the early form-fitting versions worn by athletes and performers, these have now become a fashion trend among women of all age groups. Some leggings are designed for men and children.

Catching up with the changing fashion trends, leggings have made firm hold on the casual clothing and apparel segments and are still in high demand. These are an integral part of the athleisure fashion trend and are even worn outside of sporting activities. With the flexibility and comfort that leggings provide, these products have become a must-have in wardrobes and can be used for various settings. The retail segments have seen a rapid expansion with popular brands and companies setting up flagship stores and outlets.

The major factors apart from clothing fashion trends that affect this market are the propensity for consumption or the buying capacity and the upstream and downstream market characteristics. The clothing and apparel industry always experiences internal competition and fashion trend shifts and any market developments have to be taken into consideration regarding this particular industry. The report on the global leggings market provides an overview of the market with the industry chain structure and a description of the industry environment. The market analysis studies the market size and gives a forecast for the period 2019-24.

Key Players

Under Armour

AEO

C&A

Calvin Klein

Sho Sho Fashion

Spanx

CSP International

Lysse

Beauty Fashion Textile

HUE

Nike

Adidas

Macy's

Nordstrom

Yelete

Market Segmentation

The global leggings market structure and functioning has been studied on the basis of the data collected on each of the market segments. To understand the market performance and to analyze it, experts have divided the global market into segments. The segmentation has been done based on the product types and the end-users or application segments. Based on this segmentation, the market size, forecast, different demand market by regions, major company offerings, and main consumer profile among other indicators.

The market segments based on type are divided by the material used and are:

Cotton Spandex

Nylon

Others

The market segments based on end-user applications is given as:

Men

Women

Kids

Regional Analysis

The region-wise study of the global leggings market has been done to analyze competitive developments, such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the regional markets. The key regions covered are North America (the United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa). The regional analysis looks into the regional production, demand and forecast by countries. The key players in these regions have been strategically profiled and comprehensively analyzed along with their growth strategies. The market competition situation along with the price analysis and value chain features have been covered.

Industry News

Lululemon Athletica, the Canadian athletic apparel retailer, announced a large recall of its Asian made black Luon women's bottoms from their stores, showrooms and e-commerce sites. This move reportedly affected nearly 17% of all its women’s trousers products. As cited by the February 2008 NERA.com Study. In the overall apparel industry, products manufactured in China accounted for 67% of consumer product recalls in 2007.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Leggings Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Leggings

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis



2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Leggings Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

4.Leggings HUE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Under Armour (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 AEO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 C&A (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Macy's (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Calvin Klein (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Nordstrom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Yelete (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Sho Sho Fashion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Spanx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 CSP International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Lysse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Beauty Fashion Textile (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)



5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

