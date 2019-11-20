Helicopter Avionics Market By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue Forecast 2025

Helicopter Avionics Market - 2019-2025

Helicopter Avionics Market - 2019-2025



Market Overview



The word avionics is a combination of aviation and electronics. Both the fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft highly depend on avionic systems, which consists of electromechanical elements and electronic devices for their operations. For instance, the fly-by-wire control system depends on digital computers for its performance. The avionic systems include equipment for communication, cockpit display, control and monitoring, and navigation and other electromechanical systems. The growing number of innovations in technology have also raised the demand for modern avionics as they offer improved reliability and enhanced functioning. Avionic systems provide pilots with critical data such as aircraft altitude, airstream incidence, and air speed with the help of air data sensors, accelerometers, pilots control stick sensor assembly, rate gyros, and other systems.



Avionics systems play a major role in the efficient movement of helicopters and require frequent updates at regular intervals to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew. These systems offer pilots with critical data such as aircraft altitude, airstream incidence, and air speed through the assistance of accelerometers, air data sensors, pilots control stick sensor assembly, rate gyros, and other systems. Additionally, some helicopters are also employing synthetic vision systems (SVS), which allows the pilot to have a clear view even under low-visibility conditions. Similar technological developments like ERAM, H-TWAS, auto ground collision avoidance system (Auto-GCAS) expand aircraft operational capability and enable cost savings. Such advances in technology in the field of avionics are a major driving force for several helicopter modernization initiatives. For instance, Boeing, NASA, and Rockwell Collins have collaborated to introduce cockpit avionics systems like autopilots, cockpit displays, and FCS.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aspen Avionics

Garmin

Honeywell Aerospace

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Avidyne

ForeFlight

L-3 Avionics Systems

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags are extensively used to track the helicopters electronically. They are widely used across military, aerospace, and retail markets. The manufacturing efficiency can be enhanced using RFID tags as they enable manufacturers to manage their spare parts inventory. These tags allow manufacturers to authenticate their parts during procurement or use. Several maintenance companies can use this technology to recognize defective parts quickly, ensuring proper error identification of the parts. The high-memory tags ensure value proposition of the flyable parts and can be used for guaranteed access to a network and sharing of information.

Table of Content:



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

