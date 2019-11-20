3D Printing Ceramics 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “3D Printing Ceramics – Global Market Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Printing Ceramics Market to Get Boost from Increasing Disposable Income



OVERVIEW:

3D printing is a modern manufacturing technique, which provides innumerable opportunities to market vendors through its designing capability. Older processes like polishing is time taking and needs a lot of effort. 3D printing helps in facing such challenges and can be expected to remain the prime focus of the industry. 3D printing is one of the easier and safer method, which involves the use of absence of lead and non toxic gloss. Therefore this advantage can be expected to boost up making tableware, kitchen utensils and various tools through this method. Ceramic powders are usually utilized for printing plates, cups, and other cutlery items. Ceramic prototypes are used in industries like automotive and aerospace.

The types that the 3D printing ceramics market covers are powders, liquids, and filaments. Here end users utilizes powders the maximum. The market growth factor that enhances the development of 3D printing ceramics is on account of rise in craze for laser sintering technology for its commercial application. While on the other hand, liquid ceramics that are normally in the way of pastes and gels are used for making products by using stereo lithography techniques, which are again highly used for prototyping applications.

Among the end user industries, the market for 3D printing ceramics can expect better growth from the healthcare industry. This is because of the utilization of ceramics in many medical products like dentures, surgical equipment, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products. Furthermore, rise in demand for product modification and development can transform the market growth in the coming years.

Major players in the global 3D Printing Ceramics market include:

3D Systems Corporation

Lithoz GmbH

Stratasys

Viridis 3D LLC

Materialise

Renishaw

3D Ceram

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Exone GmbH

Tethon 3D

CRP Group

SEGMENTATION:

The global 3D printing ceramics market can be studied on the basis of a segmentation that includes type, form and end user.

On the basis of type, the market for 3D printing ceramics can be segmented into fused silica, quartz, glass, and others.

On the basis of form, the market for 3D printing ceramics can be segmented into liquid, filament, and powder.

On the basis of end user, the market for 3D printing ceramics can be segmented into Aerospace & defence, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing & construction consumer goods & electronics, and others.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS:

North America can emerge as a major contributor in the 3D printing ceramics market in regard to both revenue and volume during the predicted period on account of its high usage of end use industries. From this country majority of companies promotes 3D printing ceramics. North America has small and medium sized manufacturers for aerospace. The growth of 3D ceramics market in this region can benefit from the rise of production of commercial and military aircraft.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to attract high demands in the coming years. High rise in investments in the health care industry backed by rising population enhances the demand for 3D printing ceramics.

The market in Europe is also expected to develop at a faster pace.

INDUSTRY NEWS:

In November 2019, 3DCeram Sinto, a French company, has launched a new ceramic 3D printer, C3600 Ultimate. It is showing significant market proliferation scope in industries like defense, automotive, aerospace, and biomedical.

Continued…..

