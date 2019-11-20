Global Elastomeric Foam Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Foam - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Elastomeric Foam market worldwide is projected to grow by US$650.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.



Natural Rubber/Latex, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$707.5 Million by the year 2025, Natural Rubber/Latex will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Natural Rubber/Latex will reach a market size of US$32.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$176.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Aeroflex USA, Inc. (USA)

Armacell GmbH (Germany)

Era Polymers Pty., Ltd. (Australia)

Grando SA (Belgium)

Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Jinan Retek Industries Inc. (China)

Kaimann GmbH (Germany)

L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX SpA (Italy)

Merryweather Foam, Inc. (USA)

NMC SA (Belgium)

Recaa Insulation Systems Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Rogers Corporation (USA)

Rogers Foam Corporation (USA)

Roka Yalitim (Turkey)

Rubberlite Incorporated (USA)

Zotefoams PLC (United Kingdom)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Need for Energy Saving Products in Various Industries Bodes Well for Elastomeric Foam Market

Competition

Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Elastomeric Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Synthetic Rubber (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Natural Rubber/Latex (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Superior Thermal and Mechanical Properties of Elastomeric Foams Makes it an Attractive Market

HVAC: The Largest End-use Industry for Elastomeric Foam

Emergence of New Housing Units and Renovation of Existing Buildings with the Aim to Ensure Energy Cost Savings Drive Demand for Elastomeric Foam Market

Global Construction Market: Breakdown of Output in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Construction Market: Spending in US$ Billion per Annum by Sector for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Rising Trend Towards Home Automation for Ensuring Energy Saving and Temperature Control

Global Home Automation Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Automotive Industry: Another Major End-User Market for Elastomeric Foam

Total Number of Automobiles Produced in Million During the Period 2012 to 2020

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Breakdown of Sales in Million for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

Growing Usage of Elastomeric Foam in the Healthcare Industry Boosts Elastomeric Foam Market

Stringent Government Regulations Encouraging Energy Efficiency Favors Growth of Elastomeric Foam

Adverse Effects of Elastomeric Foams - A Major Restraint

Innovations and Advancements

Armacell Unveils Next Generation Aerogel Blanket

Huntsman Introduces New Hot-Cast Elastomer Machine

SONGWON Releases New Antioxidant for Polyurethane Slabstock Foams, Elastomers and Hot Melt Adhesives

Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri Launches New Engineering Urethane Elastomers

Product Overview

Elastomer: An Introduction

Elastomeric Foam: Definition, History and Developments

Elastomeric Foam by Type

Natural Rubber/Latex

Synthetic Rubber

Synthetic Rubber by Type

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)

Chloroprene (CR)

Elastomeric Foam by End-Use Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Elastomeric Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Synthetic Rubber (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Natural Rubber/Latex (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Elastomeric Foam Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Synthetic Rubber (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Natural Rubber/Latex (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gz1ugt

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.