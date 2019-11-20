Global Systems Integrator Tech Mahindra Becomes a WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner to Deliver Open Source, API-Driven Solutions

The open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform is a key component of the next-gen solutions at TechMahindra aimed at addressing open source technology opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, USA and Bangalore, India, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Mahindra, a pioneering technology company in India with a vast global presence, and WSO2, the leading open source integration vendor, today announced that TechMahindra is a WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner. This partnership will provide a foundation for delivering open source API-driven integration solutions to TechMahindra’s customers and optimizing their digital transformation efforts.

The WSO2 Integration Agile Platform is utilized as a part of the Next Gen Solutions at Tech Mahindra, which encompasses big data, cloud computing, content delivery solutions, supply chain management, Internet of Things (IoT) powered solutions, and digital enterprise services. Tech Mahindra leverages WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, and WSO2 Identity Server to deliver the benefits of open source to its customers across a range of industries, as well as pursue and expand other open source opportunities.

Tech Mahindra Global Practice Leader, Enterprise Integration Solutions Stalin Rajkumar, stated, “Digital transformation is driving businesses to embrace a new ecosystem comprising of multiple stakeholders involving numerous touchpoints. Through Tech Mahindra’s partnership with WSO2, we can deliver these complex integration scenarios easily and rapidly to accelerate the transformation journey of our customers.”

President and COO of WSO2 Shevan Goonetilleke said, “Recent years have seen exponential adoption of open source technologies for integration and digital transformation projects. As a leading global system integration company, Tech Mahindra has already played an important role in addressing this market through several successful implementations of WSO2 technology. We are excited to build on this collaboration with Tech Mahindra as a WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner.”

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and the society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 121,840+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 935 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms, and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology, and vacation ownership.

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, our approach to open source, and our agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

