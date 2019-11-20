Greeting Cards Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global Greeting Cards Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

Description

Greeting cards are used to convey well wishes, messages, or other sentiments regarding special occasions or events. These speciality cards, usually packaged with an envelope, and are available in so many other designs apart from the traditional folded two-leaf style. They often have bright illustrations and writings and come with occasion specific templates. With the plethora of companies large and small, there are mass-produced as well as handmade versions that are available in the market. These are also customizable and personalized as per requirements.

The pricing regarding greeting cards depend on the brand and quality as well as the level of elaborations and decorations in the form of die-cuts and additions they come with. These speciality cards aim to capitalize on the seasonal trends and festive occasions for which they are specially designed. They are mostly taken as complementary additions to the gifts exchanged on special occasions. With the growing connectivity offered by digital connectivity and social media and, the recent trends in the market show that greeting cards are less preferred as compared to before.

The report on the global greeting cards market studies the industrial chain structure while giving the overall market overview. The study presents the current market scenario in terms of the industry environment with an analysis of the market size and forecast. The report also consists of the study on the upstream and downstream market characteristics while looking into the cost factors involved. The market landscape has been studied in terms of PEST analysis which comprises of policy, economy, sociology and technology aspects of the market.

Key Players

American Greetings

Simon Elvin

Myron Manufacturing Corp

CSS Industries

Avanti Press

Moo

Herbert Walkers Ltd

Card Factory

Schurman Retail Group

Hallmark Cards

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the global greeting cards market has been done on the basis of type and application. This section of the report also gives the market size, forecast, different demand market by regions, major company offerings, and main consumer profile among other market statistics regarding each of the market segments.

The segments under the product types include:

Seasonal Greeting Cards - made for festivals and celebrations that happen at specific times of the year such as Christmas, New Year, and Halloween, etc.

Everyday Greeting Cards - made for special occasions for personal uses and to express one’s feelings and wishes.

The market split caused by the major applications is given as:

Business Cards - used for formal use and for acquaintances and colleagues.

Personal Cards - used for friends and family and can also be for personal purposes.

Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation given in this report has been used to study the key regions in the greeting cards market based on the region-wise demand and production. The other regional operations and factors affecting the market such as marketing and price trends have been studied. The key regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The list of the countries for which the market analysis and forecast has been carried out are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. The market presence of the key manufacturers in these regions has been studied to give an understanding of the market landscape. The channels used for marketing such as direct and indirect marketing channels and the customer base in these regions have also been included.

Industry News

Full Colour Black, a North Yorkshire greeting cards company has been accused of copyright infringement by the famous street artist who goes by the name Banksy, whose works are auctioned for millions. Involved in a trademark legal row, the company is defending its case while the artist has opened his own shop and product line named Gross Domestic Product situated in Croydon, South London on the advice by his legal team to avoid his trademark being used by someone else under EU law.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Greeting Cards Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Greeting Cards

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Greeting Cards Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Seasonal Greeting Cards

3.1.2 Every Day Greeting Cards

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Greeting Cards Hallmark Cards (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 American Greetings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Card Factory (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Schurman Retail Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 CSS Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Avanti Press (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Simon Elvin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Myron Manufacturing Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Moo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Herbert Walkers Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Business Cards

6.1.2 Demand in Personal Cards

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

Continued...

