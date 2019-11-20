Ear Nails, Earrings and Eardrops Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Ear Nails, Earrings and Eardrops Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Ear Nails, Earrings and Eardrops Market 2019

Market Overview:

Ear nails, earrings and eardrops are various types of ornaments worn on the ears. While ear nails are shaped like studs usually with a precious metal or gem on the other end, eardrops are shaped like rings which dangle from the ears and may have precious stones or pearls at the end.This report analyses the current status of the global ear nails, earrings and eardrops market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation and studies the trends of this market from 2019 till 2024.

The following Major Manufacturers covered in this report

Gorjana

Anthropologie

Pearl Source

Italina

Tiffany

ADK

Baublebar

Hzsikao

Kendra

Nordstrom

Madewell

Paoching

Laofengxiang

Ear ornaments are a must-have fashion accessory and are available in various shapes, sizes and price ranges. With the rapid growth of the internet, and e-commerce sites, users across the world are exposed to the latest trends and designs in jewellery, which can be easily bought through online shopping. This can be counted as a major growth factor for the global market for earrings, ear nails and eardrops. Additionally, the rise in the younger population and their desire to be well groomed at all times, as well as an increase in per capita income has further boosted the growth of this market. Jewellery manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation by introducing cross-cultural designs such as those inspired by tribal communities and Greek or Roman culture, or handmade ear ornaments made out of upcycled fabric, jute or tassels.

Market Segmentation:

The global ear nails, earrings and eardrops market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel and geographical region.

Depending on the type, the market can be split into:

Ear nails

Eardrops

Earrings

Based on the distribution channel, the ear nails, earrings and eardrops market can be divided into the following:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the ear nails, earrings and eardrops market across the world.

In terms of overall jewellery consumption, the Asia Pacific region, especially in India and China, was the market leader in 2018 and is expected to witness further growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness a substantial growth in this market over the forecast period, while North America and Europe are believed to grow at a slower pace, due to major imports of gold and diamond jewellery being diverted to the Asia Pacific region.

Industry News:

As per the latest industry news in November 2019, LVMH, the house boasting of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, a high-label accessory brand and Moët Hennessy, a high-end brand of champagne and cognac, has announced plans of adding United States based jewellery house Tiffany &Co to its kitty, for a bid of USD 14.5 billion.

On the other hand, Flushing’s Nordstrom Rack Skyview Center, apparel and accessories major, is planning to close its operations by the end of January 2020, while Nordstrom opens its first flagship store for women and children in New York, in November 2019.

