Microsoft4Afrika sponsors the inaugural P!TCH ETHIOP!A startup event in Addis

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 edition of P!TCH ETHIOP!A - the startup competition that is geared towards showcasing the leading early stage startups from Ethiopia will be sponsored by the Microsoft4Afrika initiative as a premier sponsor. Organized by the African Technology Foundation and LIONS@frica and in partnership with the African Fintech Summit, Pegasus Tech Ventures, iCoglabs and Kudu Ventures, the 2019 edition of P!TCH ETHIOP!A will feature eight innovative early stage startups within the Ethiopian ecosystem that are eager to accelerate their product commercialization strategies and build sustainable technology companies.

Microsoft, through the 4Afrika initiative, continues to support the development of early stage African startups by exposing them to investors, innovation stakeholders, partners and customers to ensure the advancements of their local ecosystems as well as driving economic development and entrepreneurial activities.

For the past eight years, Ethiopia has scored double digit growth making it one of the fastest growing economies in the world.It is Africa’s second most populous nation with over 110 million. The country has huge untapped potential for innovation in areas of agriculture, renewable energy, manufacturing, and service sectors. The core mission of the P!TCH ETHIOP!A event is to to cultivate and deepen Ethiopia’s startup and innovation ecosystem in order to attract global talent and capital as well as position Ethiopia the next source of and destination for innovation and startups.

THE P!TCH ETHIOPIA FINALISTS

Ahun

Ahun is a simple app that you can use to spread your VIBES on each of the discoveries you make. You can also follow your friends and family to check their vibe-lines and places they are vibing at.With Ahun, every experience carries memories! Tap into the vibes your surrounding area has to offer and discover your interests.

Axiom

AXIOM uses technology to fill gaps in the financial sector and introduce new efficient and reliable ways of doing things. We provide innovative solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and consumers because we believe that adequate and timely access to finance is essential to growth and development.

BeBlocky

BeBlocky offers an interactive way to learn the skill of coding to Android phone users. It is a gamified learning mobile app that allows children to explore the basis of computer science, a very essential attribute in today’s world. It harnesses the power of graphical programming language to make the learning process engaging and fun.

Meda

Meda is a messaging and personal assistant app. Meda Chat is a multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app.

Orbit Health

Orbit Health offers a variety of products and services specifically tailored to meet the needs of our facilities. Our systems can help bring efficient, quality, and timely care to those who need it most.

Sumuni

Sumuni is business community social networking company established to bridge business information and service gap start-ups, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Telliscope

Telliscope empowers growth in emerging cities by delivering relevant and customized business information to grow your company.

YenePay

Yenepay operates in the financial services and technology sector and is currently engaged in providing a fast, secure and convenient digital payment platform that is specifically catered for businesses and organizations operating in Ethiopia.

Through the 4Afrika initiative, Microsoft continues to advance the mission of supporting African startups that have the potential to scale as they leverage Cloud technologies to digitally transform their businesses. In addition to the company's support for this year's edition, Amrote Abdella, Microsoft4Afrika's Regional Director will be delivering a keynote address to kick off P!TCH ETHIOP!A on November 22,2019 at the Sheraton Addis in Ethiopia.



