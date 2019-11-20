Non Alcohol Kombucha Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

'Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast' also called 'Scoby' coverts sweetened black tea into a Kombucha, a drink which is popularly called 'tea of immortality'. Non-alcohol Kombucha is a health drink which is highly functional as compared to other carbonated drinks and fruit juices. Global market research says that the market value of non-alcohol Kombucha will reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019-2024. It is a $475 million industry in the United States.

The market is competitive and entry into this market is not easy because of the presence of major players in the beverage industry. It is also very lucrative as there is a trend of healthy beverages and brands must tap into this opportunity. Year after year, there has been a continued 30% growth in the natural channel and 50% growth in conventional channels as stated by Kombucha Brewers International. Due to the growing awareness of healthy diets and lifestyle, the numbers say that this drink has a very bright future.

Top brands among many are Humm Kombucha, Health-Ade, which was recently funded by Coca Cola, GT's, and KeVita now owned by Pepsico. Kombucha has a variety of flavors and has many types to suit people's taste and is widely getting attention as a preferred choice for customers looking for a health alternative.

Segmentation

A Kombucha is a kind of health drink that can have several supplementary essences to create diverse flavors. Kombucha can be alcoholic and non-alcoholic, but the non-alcoholic Kombucha is the most prevalent one. The types of Kombucha are bacteria, yeast, mold, and others. The various flavors can be of herbs and spices, citrus, berries, apple, coconut, flowers, and many others. Kombucha is also used across many industries like medicine and drugs, especially because it is high in nutritional value like antioxidants, beneficial enzymes, and vitamins. Such nutritional amalgamation provides many health benefits for your gut-related issues, upholding the body's defense mechanisms and fights cancer.

Regional Overview

Health-Ade, Wild Tonic, and Humm Kombucha are some top Kombucha selling brands in America. A New York starter Pilot Kombucha produces 368,000 liters of this drink currently and sells it at 400 different locations. In America, Kombucha is catching up very quickly to suit people's needs and taste buds. Massive markets within the Asia Pacific region are China and India, where people favor this drink for its unique health benefits. Soon, the rise of urbanization will bring Kombucha on the shelves of top retail chains in China, India, and Australia (an upcoming market). Australia is also racing to be an influential player with the launch of plentiful Kombucha brands, and of all of these, Remedy is the biggest Kombucha brewer. Remedy produces over 150,000 Kombucha bottles a week to deliver to various cafes and supermarkets in Australia.

Industry News

One of England's best-loved rugby stars, Johny Wilkinson launched his own brand, No1 Kombucha. There are many claims that the alcohol content might increase after it is packaged and it might not be completely non-alcoholic. However, not many reports are available on the health benefits and alcohol levels as researchers at BCIT in Burnaby are testing hundreds of Kombucha samples to test its alcoholic levels. Even after such claims, the popularity of Kombucha has given Acumen Research and Consulting a forecast of $6.2 billion US by 2026.

