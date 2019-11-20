The Quiet Moose Hires Internationally Renowned Interior Designer

Christopher Ciccone joins The Quiet Moose as the store moves in to Downtown Petoskey

PETOSKEY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petoskey-based interior design and furniture showroom, The Quiet Moose (QM), recently added the multi-talented, multi-faceted designer Christopher Ciccone to their high-end, interior design group. With this hire, QM addresses an increased demand for upscale interior design services in Northern Michigan.

Christopher Ciccone’s background runs the gamut from one-man art exhibitions, to directing and design of major concert tours, music videos, and film, to commercial, residential interior and furniture design. Ciccone brings all of these eclectic and critically acclaimed experiences to art, photography, film, writing, design and fashion.

“After years of traveling and doing interior design work in New York, Miami, LA and London, I felt like I needed a more permanent way of life. For me, that meant being closer to family. It also meant that I would have to make the move from Los Angeles to Northern Michigan. When the position at The Quiet Moose was offered to me, it was as if the stars had aligned. I could work with a great interior design company, be close to my family and do all those things in such a picturesque town as Petoskey, Michigan. I look forward living and working here, building a great client base at the Quiet Moose and spending holidays with my family.“ – Christopher Ciccone

Ciccone has done commercial interior design for many restaurants located in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles. He recently designed a luxury, beach front, condominium development on Miami Beach and the corporate boxes for the O2 arena in London.

His furniture design for Bernhardt Furniture was chosen to be used in the New York City office of President Bill Clinton.

Originally from Detroit, his work has graced the covers of every major design publications through-out the world. His award-winning work for music video and music tour productions for Madonna is unparalleled and his artwork has been shown in New York, LA, Paris and London.

Ciccone has also shared his talents with such charitable organizations as AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA), New York’s Living With AIDS Foundation, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

In addition to gaining national attention, his work has been recognized in numerous international publications including , Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, The Evening Standard, the London Sunday Times, Paris Match and Elle Paris, Vanity Fair, New York Times, Metropolitan Home, Miami Herald.

About The Quiet Moose (QM)

The Quiet Moose is a full-service Northern Michigan interior design firm and furniture store based in Petoskey, Michigan, with projects ranging all over northern Lower Peninsula and beyond. Our interior designers work closely with our clients on their design process; helping to develop their ideas, translating individual requirements and aspirations into beautiful interiors tailored to suit our clients' unique lifestyles. From conception to completion, The QM is recognized for elegance, individuality and remarkable attention to detail throughout — from architectural space planning and materials, custom cabinetry, kitchen and bath design, lighting and furnishings to the last work of art and accessories.

For more information on Christopher Ciccone:

ChristopherGCiccone.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.