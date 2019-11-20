SUIC iDrink Announce Distribution and Installation of its First Batch of iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machines in Malaysia

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUIC iDrink is set to initiate distribution and installation of its iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machines in the ASEAN markets of Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, and Myanmar, supported by its head office in Selangor, Malaysia and adopting its iCloud cloud solutions and data center services.

SUIC iDrink gains from its strong distribution network across Southeast Asia and Pacific as SUIC iDrink focus on technology innovation and product differentiation further securing its position.

iDrink SUIC Malaysia Sdn Bhd. is importing its first unit of iDrink Smart IoT beverage vending machine this month of November 2019, and estimated to install a total 500 units in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Malacca, Ipoh, Penang by 2020, targeting Chinese and Indian high-end consumers in hotels, supermarkets, recreational clubs, KTV’s, apartments and condominiums, lounges, banquet halls, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, public transportation stations (airports, bus and train stations), etc. More machines will also be installed in the coming months of year 2020 in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Its marketing services include sales, promotion, and marketing, shipment and installation, collection of data on installed bases for trends analyses, and support and maintenance of the iDrink packages.

iDrink SUIC Malaysia Sdn Bhd. brings together multiple operations across the ASEAN through its launch in Malaysian market this November 2019, to better serve customers and industry partners. As part of this launch, SUIC iDrink unveils its Malaysian headquarters as its platform for cooperation and innovation that will develop up-to-date solutions to optimize marketing and sales efficiencies for building its business segments. SUIC iDrink believes that Malaysia hub will enable it to enter new markets, attract new customer segments, monetize data while cutting operating costs and earning profits from direct product sales.

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd.

iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan (“iDrink”) designs the iDrink Smart Vending Machine, for the global trillions-dollar beverage industry, utilizing cloud platform services that consolidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploads the data to its Blockchain-enabled iDrink Smart Vending Machine. iDrink Smart Vending Machine is a beverage vending machine and a cryptocurrency mining machine, as well as a O2O digital currency ATM terminal. iDrink Smart Vending Machine manages real-time inventory information, track fleet of beverage suppliers, offer a myriad of data about its consumers’ habits and spending through a seamless cryptocurrency payment system, using business intelligence and analytics solutions with Internet of Things (IoT), Bluetooth and RFID tags.

iDrink Smart Vending Machine is the world’s first ever beverage E-commerce and social exchange platform, a smart IoT vending machine first ever of its kind! iDrink will construct a O2O ecosystem by making available the iDrink tokens and coins to users worldwide. Thus, connecting its blockchain technology with the IoT through Bluetooth on smartphones and other devices. To learn more, please visit www.idrink.com.tw

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides Venture Financing and Blockchain services to five sectors including: “Logistics & Trade”, “Vehicle & Transportation”, “Finance & Coin”, and “Medical & Healthcare”, and a new addition, “Fintech.” The addition of the Fintech sector to SUIC’s Blockchain services includes a comprehensive update in which SUIC will build up its own internal capabilities by actively starting a Blockchain training program, developing a 3rd generation Smart Contract Blockchain under the SUIC brand, and using these capabilities to offer a comprehensive ICO consultancy. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of blockchain services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company’s diversified portfolio of technologies and consulting services in the four sectors. As one of the first publicly traded technology companies, SUIC serves as an innovative leader by integrating these five sectors. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



