IMF Managing Director Statement on Argentina

November 19, 2019

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, made the following statement on Argentina today:

“I had a very constructive call with President-elect Alberto Fernández today. During our conversation, we talked about Argentina's economy and Mr. Fernández’ views on the country's main challenges going forward.

“I stressed the IMF's readiness to engage with his government and work towards paving the way for sustained growth and poverty reduction. We agreed to pursue an open dialogue for the benefit of the Argentinian people.”