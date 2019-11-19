THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2019
H.Res. 713 - Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 1309 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor)
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 182 – To extend the authorization for the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission (Rep. Keating – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 255 – Big Bear Land Exchange Act, as amended (Rep. Cook – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 263 – To rename the Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge as the Congressman Lester Wolff Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge (Rep. Suozzi – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 737 – Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 925 – North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1088 – FIRST Act (Rep. Marshall – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1446 – Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Clay – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1472 – To rename the Homestead National Monument of America near Beatrice, Nebraska, as the Homestead National Historical Park (Rep. Smith (NE) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1487 – Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Boundary Adjustment Study Act, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Natural Resources)
