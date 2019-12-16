"The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Texas is because they deliver superior results for their clients.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a free service that is without equal. The top priority of the group is seeing to it that a person with mesothelioma in Texas receives the very best possible financial compensation and they offer direct access to Texas based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the job done.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlements for Veterans or people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their very valued clients. The reason the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Texas is because they deliver superior results for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are now offering a new free service for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Texas called the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. If the person with mesothelioma has advanced mesothelioma in Texas we will drive to their home and sit with them to develop this information. As we would like to prove to a person with mesothelioma anytime if they would call us at 800-714-0303-we want them to get the best compensation settlement result-and it is an honor to help." https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke's Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



