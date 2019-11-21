Attorney Gregory Herrman Discusses Distracted Driving Car Accidents with AskTheLawyers.com™

Attorney Greg Herrman

Gregory Herrman, an attorney in Corpus Christi with Herrman & Herrman, PLLC, urged drivers to stop using their phones in an AskTheLawyers.com™ legal brief.

In an instant, a driver who is texting can ruin their own lives and other innocent people on the road. Believe me, the text can wait.” — Gregory Herrman

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory Herrman, a personal injury attorney in Corpus Christi with Herrman & Herrman, PLLC, recently urged drivers to stop using their phones while driving in order to save lives in an AskTheLawyers.com™ legal brief Herrman said that his law office gets calls every day from people seriously injured by distracted drivers on their phones.“Everyone thinks a wreck will never happen to them and that this text will only take a split second, but then it's too late,” he said. “In an instant, a driver who is texting can ruin their own lives and other innocent people on the road. Believe me, the text can wait.”He urges anyone hit by a car in the Corpus Christi, McAllen or San Antonio area to contact his law firm to investigate fault in the wreck. He can find out if the driver who hit you was on his or her phone at the time of the accident, but those records can disappear if the victim fails to act quickly.About Herrman & Herrman, PLLCWith over 100 years of combined experience among the legal team of Herrman & Herrman, P.L.L.C., these Texas personal attorneys have successfully resolved over 20,000 cases. When representing injured Texas residents, they fight for justice against wrongdoing and aggressively pursue the best resolution to complex personal injury claims.The personal injury lawyers at Herrman & Herrman, PLLC are prepared to take on any injury case. Injury victims are encouraged to visit the individual profile of Gregory Herrman, or contact the office today, to get a closer look into the legal team that will be representing their case when they choose to work with Herrman & Herrman, PLLC. Please call (888) 981-1283 or visit his profile at AskTheLawyers.com™.

