Until we ban all the boxes, the formerly incarcerated will now have the opportunity to create the box as entrepreneurs.

As a the former #226926 turned entrepreneur, I’ve always advocated for policies, reforms and initiatives around economics because these are the real smart on crime initiatives that generate returns” — Tracey D. Syphax

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --November 18, 2019Tracey D. SyphaxCEO, Author and ActivistFrom the Block 2 the Boardroom, LLC667 Martin Luther King Blvd., Trenton, NJ 08618Ftb2tbllc@gmail.com www.ftb2tb.com By: Tammy HollawayFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENovember 18, 2019 Prison to Proprietorship Pipeline From the Block to the Boardroom CEO Tracey D. Syphax stands with Congresswoman Nydia M. Velazquez and Congressman Hakim Jeffries to introduce a new bill H.R. XX, Prison to Proprietorship Program for Incarcerated Men and Women. Congresswoman Velazquez is also Chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee. This legislation will direct the Small Business Association to coordinate re-entry entrepreneurship services, which include developing curriculum, training mentors and instructors, and establishing public-private partnerships to support formerly incarcerated men and women while identifying opportunities to access capital.In 2015 From the Block to the Boardroom, LLC, in partnership with Open for Business Ventures, launched Reentry Ventures with the shared goal of promoting entrepreneurship through online networks, tablets and in person workshops inside and outside of prisons. Tracey Syphax is the CEO of From The Block to The Board Room, LLC, a published, award winning author and dedicated advocate for criminal justice reform initiatives around the 3 E’s of Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship.“As a formerly impacted person turned entrepreneur, I’ve always advocated for policies, reforms and initiatives that not only reduce our nation’s prison population but also reunites families and make our communities safer. I am honored to support Congresswoman Velazquez and Congressman Jeffries H.R. XX, Prison to Proprietorship Program bill because these are the real smart on crime initiatives that generate returns” ~ Tracey SyphaxMr. Syphax was named one of the top 25 Most Influential African Americans in the state of New Jersey in 2016 by the South Jersey Journal and has a proven record of guiding startups and supporting new, non-traditional entrepreneurs. Reentry Ventures currently has 346 inmates at the Bureau of Prisons in DC learning the 20 lessons and 40 concepts of entrepreneurship on tablets supplied by our partners at APDS. Currently, in Trenton, NJ, 25 formerly impacted individuals are preparing to graduate from our entrepreneurial workshop on December 7, 2019, at Mercer County Community College. The course is sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NJ African American Chamber of Commerce because collectively these two organizations value the benefits of creating revenue generating opportunities for formerly impacted individuals. Reentry Ventures entrepreneur workshops are a model smart on crime initiative. It saves taxpayers money by reducing public charges post incarceration. It also contributes to developing safer, economically viable communities for everyone living and visiting within its borders.For interviews and more information contact; 609-989-0111, Ftb2tbllc@gmail.com

