Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California Raises $205,000 at Annual Gala at Rock Wall Winery

EFNC Annual Gala Raises $205,000 for essential programs Kelly Goto and Joanne Hernon attending the Annual EFNC Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California is pleased to announce that $205,000 was raised at the organization's 2019 Annual Gala helped on November 2, 2019, at the Rock Wall Winery Company in Alameda, California. The funds will be used to maintain the essential programs offered to the over 180,000 northern California residents who count on the association for life-saving support.2019 has been an important year for building a healthy growth plan for the organization while increasing the list of services available for our community. Funds raised from the event go to fund important programs such as the Seizure First Aid Training Program, Peer2-Peer mentoring programs, Living with Epilepsy Seminars, and, most importantly, helping support and education families and newly diagnosed patients to live their “new normal” life.“We would like to thank all of our patrons who attended this year’s gala,” states Carlos Quesada, Executive Director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California. “Every year, the lives of thousands of Northern California residents are enriched through the support of this one-night event. We’re proud to be able to provide the education and support for caregivers and individuals battling epilepsy.”For more information on epilepsy or EFNC, visit them online at www.epilepsynorcal.org



