Ministry of Woke debuts single Orwellian World, uses hip-hop to tackle military industrial complex

Single Orwellian World uses hip-hop to address military industrial complex. Composed in English, it features a line each from Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ministry of Woke, a brand-new band, based out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada is debuting their single, Orwellian World, to tackle the issue of military industrial complex. It addresses the young generation's frustration with politicians engaging in reckless arms trade with dictatorships, particularly Saudi Arabia, but also other dictatorships such as UAE, Syria and Bahrain and authoritarian leaders of nations such as China and Russia. It draws parallels between the current Saudi-led genocide in Yemen and the Holocaust. The song, while composed in English, features a phrase each from Arabic, Hebrew, and Farsi.Orwellian World song video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w Orwellian World is inspired partly by George Orwell's classic novel, 1984, and draws on many concepts and ideas in the novel. It also draws on the artists' own experiences as a victim of terrorism, including terrorist events that were financed by Saudi Arabian monarchs.The band's is raising the question "How Are We Different From The Nations That Traded Arms With Nazi Germany?". They aim to educate all Canadians, young and old, about the devastation Canada is engaging in by trading arms with the Saudi dictatorship. The band may re-release the same song or a similar song in the future to coincide with American 2020 elections. The single, Orwellian World addresses the ill effects of military industrial complex from a global perspective and points out the problems associated with it, especially in relation to arms sales to dictatorships like Saudi Arabia.The websites would be modified to address American voters some time in 2020.The song is available on most major streaming platforms and the video is available on YouTube.YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7mm5VbyhHUiAe90bj9o4ai Apple Music: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1483556744 iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1483556744?ls=1&app=itunes Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.ca/albums/B07Z4MHR9M SOURCE Ministry of WokeFor further information: Media Contact: Ministry of Woke, ministryofwoke@gmail.com, 647-632-1600, http://ministryofwoke.com



