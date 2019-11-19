IBG eChits mobile app enables convenience to its customers

NEWJERSEY, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBG eChits , India’s first digital chit fund company today announced that its mobile app on Google play store is giving the true feel of digital chits to its customers. IBG eChits have put in efforts leveraging advanced blockchain technology to change the way the traditional chits work. IBG eChits app is enabling convenience, trust and security to its subscribers.At IBG we believe that trust is the foundation of our relationship with a customer. We believe that transparency is the currency of TRUST. We systematically and proactively share information with the customer and other stakeholders. All the approvals are shared upfront with the customer and we follow strict Turn Around Time (TAT) for verification and prize distribution.In the traditional system of auctions, the customer has to come all the way through traffic and pollution to chit office for 5 mins auction duration and most of the time they have to take leave from their working place. If he doesn't make it by the time, he has to wait for a month to get one more chance. For the first time in India, we bring the online auction to your mobile phone. Sit in the comfort of your office or home and participate in a transparent and efficient online process.Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shravan, Marketing Head at IBG eChits said, “Customers invest with us for their dream. We ensure that every rupee you save with us works for your dreams. All the charges are shared upfront. There are no hidden costs in our plans. Penny saved on costs is a penny earned for your dream. We understand that our subscribers are participating in the auction as they have an urgent need for money. We give them multiple chances at winning thereby improving liquidity through the mobile app.”Our mobile app can be downloaded from the following link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ibgechits.app&hl=nl About IBG eChits:IBG eChits is a registered new-generation digital chit fund company in India. We have been the game changers of the chit fund market in India by replacing traditional practices with digital practices. Every transaction is digitized and is online. We leveraged on miracles of technology to enable trust and transparency in chit funds. For more information visit us on www.ibgechits.com



