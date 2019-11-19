SHRK Bottles reduce plastic waste with their classy eco-friendly reusable water bottles

Looking out for all oceanic creatures, not just Sharks A wide range of finishes and colours, suitable for all tastes! Why SHRK? Here are a few reasons!

We aim to have a positive impact on the environment with the introduction of our reusable water bottles

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studies reveal that about 13 billion plastic bottles are used each year in the United Kingdom, with just over 7 billion of them recycled. SHRK Bottles are, however, looking to change this narrative and help to reduce the amount of plastic used and have a positive impact on the environment with their classy reusable water bottles.The SHRK Bottles are particularly unique as they are designed can keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. This is in addition to being relatively cheap and offering more quality compared to leading brands, ultimately bringing an affordable alternative to the UK market. With the increasing call for more eco-friendly products amidst issues bordering on global warming, it has become imperative for consumers to embrace the use of reusable products. Unfortunately, many of the available solutions do not meet the needs of users, and this is where SHRK Bottles are looking to make a difference.SHRK Bottles combine functionality with style and eco-friendliness to offer a reusable bottle that will (if looked after correctly) stand the test of time. Each bottle and packaging is made from the cleanest resources and has the lowest possible carbon footprint, in line with the company’s goal of ensuring a cleaner alternative to consumers.In a similar vein, SHRK Bottles will donate 10% of profits made every month to environmental and conversational charities that are fighting against climate change. Consequently, every purchase is a contribution to a greater cause of a safer, cleaner, and a healthier planet.The bottles are available to pre-order with mid-December shipping dates, with free UK deliveries on orders above £30.For more information about SHRK Bottles and to pre-order the innovative reusable bottles, please visit - www.shrkbottles.com . SHRK Bottles is also available across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



