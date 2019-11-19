Musician, composer, and audio-visual producer IGNACIO PEÑA nominated for another Suncoast Regional EMMY award

Between 2015 and 2017, Peña was nominated for five NATAS Suncoast Chapter Emmy awards, winning for two documentaries.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multimedia creator, musician, composer, and audio-visual producer Ignacio Peña, winner of two Emmy awards, has been nominated for a 2019 Suncoast Regional Emmy in the category best documentary for his recent work, "La Historia de Anormal." (The History of Abnormal) He has also just released a new single Can It Wait?. The Suncoast Emmy Awards presentation will take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando, Florida, December 14, 2019.

Rarely do artists and their music transcend the boundaries of sound to reveal the tangible and intangible universe, not only through their music but also with videos, lyrics, and even in their presentation in concerts. But Puerto Rican music sensation Ignacio Peña has spent years dedicated to songwriting and singing the melodic rock that with the use of multimedia tools goes beyond local confines to become a rock pop that achieves universality.

"Ignacio Peña: La Historia de Anormal" is a look at the journey this exceptionally talented musician, who has made rock and pop his own, has taken across the Latin American continent, a continent where traditional and popular music seem to have overshadowed rock music, creating a vicious circle: there are no rock artists because there is no demand for rock in Latin America, with exceptions like Mexico and Argentina; and there is no demand because there are few who are brave enough to identify as rockers. These few then move outside the mainstream culture and become part of the rock underground.

Between 2015 and 2017, Peña was nominated for five NATAS Suncoast Chapter Emmy awards, winning two for the following short documentaries: "Por quéconmemoramos" (Why we commemorate) for WIPR-TV, and "Soy de una raza pura." (I am of a pure race)



Ignacio Peña releases his new single Can It Wait?

After producing and releasing six albums during his fruitful musical career, Peña is now releasing the new single, Can it Wait? from the album "Songs for the Fall of an Empire" (2018).

The song explores the themes of violence and warfare, and the controlling and faceless forces that seek profitability from the human misery and suffering caused by wars.



About Ignacio Peña

Ignacio Peña is a songwriter, musician, producer, director, video editor, multimedia creator, and winner of two Emmy awards. Peña is known for his warm voice, songwriting craftsmanship, and for his audio-visual conceptual shows for which he composes the music and also directs and edits the videos. Following graduation from the Berklee College of Music, Boston, Peña skyrocketed to fame in the Latin music market with his debut album in 2000, "El Mundo al Revés." (The World Upside Down) Peña's albums have won him critical acclaim, and many consider him to be one of Latin music's best rock artists.

