Days Inns - Canada Teams Up with Curling Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada today announced a partnership deal with Curling Canada for the 2019-2020 curling season. Under the agreement, Days Inns - Canada will join other well-known brands as a national partner for Curling Canada’s Season of Champions (SOC) Events that include The Home Hardware Canada Cup, The OK Tire & BKT Tires Continental Cup of Curling, The New Holland Canadian Juniors, The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, The Tim Hortons Brier and The World Curling Championships.

“Curling Canada is thrilled to welcome Days Inns - Canada onboard as a first-time partner for our Season of Champions Events,” Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “This partnership is a great fit and we look forward to helping Days Inn showcase their brand and interact with fans at some of Canada’s most beloved curling events.”

The sponsorship will feature Days Inn branded LED-animated rinkboards, web presence and print advertising along with a 15-second TV spot that will air on TSN. The hotel chain will also receive an opportunity to interact with curling fans from across the country via an in-venue kiosk for the closing weekends of Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, ON and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, SK.

“We are very excited to partner with Curling Canada and engage with curlers and fans across the country,” said Ally Wesson, Senior Director of Marketing, Days Inns - Canada. “With 115 hotels from coast to coast, we welcome the opportunity to be their home away from the house!.”

About Curling Canada

Curling Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in Canada. In cooperation with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations from across Canada, Curling Canada provides programs and services to curlers ranging from the youngest ‘little rocker’ (age 7 and up), to those participating at ages 70 and over – and from aspiring Olympians to Canadians with special needs, coaches, curling facility operators, ice makers and officials. Curling Canada also oversees and provides the comprehensive management of the Season of Champions event portfolio; develops and administers the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) for Olympic qualification; and organizes and operates the championship system for Juniors (under 20, under 18), Seniors (over 50), Mixed Fours, Mixed Doubles, Women, Men, University, College and Wheelchair.

About Days Inns - Canada

Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,930 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada

About Realstar Hospitality

In 1992, Realstar Hotel Services Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Days Inn brand in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for two other hotel brands in Canada and is a division of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 40 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors. For more information visit realstarhospitality.com

Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada 416-966-8378 melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com



