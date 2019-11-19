Current Press releases

Eighth Porsche Experience Centre to be built in Italy Opening is planned for the beginning of 2021

Stuttgart/Padova . The eighth Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) worldwide and the biggest of its kind so far will be built at the “Autodromo di Franciacorta” racetrack in Italy. Work on renovation of the circuit and construction of a customer centre at the 559,000 square metre site is due to get underway still this year. The opening is planned for the beginning of 2021.

“The Experience Centres embody what Porsche is all about: first-hand experience that gets under your skin,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Franciacorta will be a further contact point for customers and fans from all over Europe who want to experience the Porsche feeling for themselves.”

Just a few weeks ago, Porsche opened its second German Porsche Experience Centre at Hockenheimring, while others are located in Silverstone, Atlanta, Le Mans, Los Angeles and Shanghai. Like the existing brand experience worlds, the PEC Franciacorta will also consist of various tracks and a customer centre. The focus will be on demanding driving programmes under highly professional conditions.

Strategically located Franciacorta is the ideal location for a Porsche Experience Centre, as the existing racetrack can be used as a starting point for the future driving tracks. Furthermore, the region is logistically attractive due to its location in the centre of northern Italy, close to Switzerland and the Garda Lake, but also with good connections to major cities such as Milan, Brescia, Bergamo and Verona. With its wine and food culture, Franciacorta is also a popular tourist destination, especially in summer.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

11/19/2019