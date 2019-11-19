ForgeRock Simplifies Identity Management with Launch of ForgeRock Identity Cloud

Delivers the Most Comprehensive Approach for Hybrid Cloud Deployments, Empowering Safe and Simple Access to the Connected World

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced a major advancement in the Identity and Access Management market by delivering the ForgeRock Identity Cloud. Comprised of two products: the industry’s first Identity Platform-as-a-Service (IDPaaS) - a comprehensive digital identity platform delivered as a service and ForgeRock Identity Cloud Express - a developer-focused SaaS solution for embedding modern identity capabilities into apps. ForgeRock helps people safely and simply access the connected world with the most modern identity platform for consumers, workforce and things.



“Our approach to digital identity is aimed at delivering full-service functionality at any scale with simple, flexible, and rapid implementation options. We provide customers with a comprehensive approach that saves time, reduces risk and now enables them to fully embrace the unique needs of the cloud," said Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock. "With ForgeRock Identity Cloud, organizations can now easily manage identities in any public cloud or on-prem and remove the complexity of using multiple vendors."

The cloud revolution has put new demands on organizations seeking to create deeper connections with their customers and employees. To fully embrace the benefits of the cloud, they need an identity solution that does three things:

Connect customer or workforce information to ensure people have access to information at the right time and place

Ensure customer registration personalized and easy

Protect privacy and meet compliance rules

“The benefits of identity management in the cloud are obvious, however any practical approach for large financial services enterprises require a hybrid environment with some data and services on-premise,” said Chad Cromwell, vice president, Information Security, Corporate Security, E*TRADE. “This is why I believe the ForgeRock Identity Cloud is a compelling solution for demanding, heavy-resourced enterprises.”

Hybrid Cloud Approach - Comprehensive, Delightful and Simple

The ForgeRock Identity Cloud is the most comprehensive cloud solution on the market. It provides a full range capabilities for any identity requirements using the same APIs and SDKs as the ForgeRock Identity Platform, so customers can consume ForgeRock in any deployment model: on prem, hybrid cloud, public cloud, or as-a-service. The Identity Cloud is a modern, multi-tenant architecture with full tenant isolation; it is a ‘shared-nothing’ security model with unified REST APIs and common SDKs for portability of workloads.

ForgeRock Identity Cloud Express - Simple, Developer-focused SaaS

Express is a SaaS self-service solution that is designed for common use cases and helps organizations speed time-to-market and build rich applications with integrated and secure registration, account recovery, and modern multi-factor authentication in minutes. Express is developer friendly - it’s preconfigured and loaded with best practices for rapid, successful implementation. It also avoids vendor lock in so organizations can seamlessly transition between Express to the Identity PaaS. Express is now generally available.

ForgeRock Identity Platform as a Service (IDPaaS) - First of its Kind

The ForgeRock Identity Cloud PaaS is the first Identity Platform as a service on the market. Targeted for Global 5000 companies, Identity PaaS removes the heavy lifting of managing an identity platform while delivering far more capabilities than a traditional Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solution. It offers several enterprise features including full identity lifecycle & relationship management, identity sync & provisioning, and end user self-service; as well as adaptive & risk-based authentication including SSO and MFA, fine-grained authorization policy, and a universal directory.. Identity PaaS also features dynamic orchestration and intelligence that optimizes the user experience while improving security, the broadest and most flexible integration options, and is built for scale and with open standards, synonymous with the ForgeRock brand.

The ForgeRock Identity Cloud builds on ForgeRock’s earlier multi-cloud innovation for deploying the ForgeRock Identity Platform in any public or private cloud using DevOps.

Availability

ForgeRock Identity Cloud Express is available today, and the PaaS solution is in early access for customers to work with the ForgeRock development team as the solution moves to availability.

About the ForgeRock Identity Platform

The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers robust capabilities for all identities - workforce, consumer, and things - fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, comprehensive integration accelerators, and rich security, privacy, and consent features. The platform is cloud and DevOps-ready, enabling customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on any cloud.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:



