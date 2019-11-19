Cambium Learning Group Appoints Innovative Executive to Lead Its Largest Division

Lisa O’Masta, accomplished K–12 leader, becomes president of Learning A-Z

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning ® Group Inc. , a leading educational solutions and services company committed to helping all students reach their full potential, has named Lisa O’Masta president of its Learning A-Z ® business unit. O’Masta takes over the position currently held by Patrick Marcotte, who will assume the top leadership role at Cambium’s Voyager Sopris Learning business unit.



O’Masta comes to Learning A-Z from Illustrative Mathematics (IM) where she served as the non-profit’s first CEO. While at IM, O’Masta established and cultivated an exceptional team and community that successfully disrupted the core curriculum market in mathematics. Setting the quality-focused framework that many other organizations are now following, IM delivers open educational resources (OER) that have received a near-perfect rating from EdReports.org, the leading third-party advocate for the importance of quality curriculum.

“Learning A-Z was one of the first K–12 organizations to leverage technology at scale to impact student growth,” said O’Masta. “In addition to making teachers’ lives easier, Learning A-Z’s much-loved suite of digital products has been a powerful conduit fostering student agency and equity. Now, as we look forward, I’m excited to join their talented team and explore even more creative and effective ways to advance student growth.”

Prior to IM, O’Masta served as an executive in the institutional division of K12 Inc., and the K-12 core, intervention and supplemental products group at McGraw-Hill Education. She received her undergraduate degree in marketing from Towson University and an M.B.A. from Johns Hopkins University. She will be based in Tucson at the Learning A-Z headquarters.

“Lisa has held a wide variety of leadership positions with some of the top companies in the K–12 education market. Not only does she have deep experience in product development, marketing, and sales, but she’s also a passionate advocate for teachers, which is central to Learning A-Z’s DNA,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium.

“We are also deeply grateful for the tremendous impact of Patrick’s leadership at Learning A-Z, and we look forward to seeing the results of his guidance at Voyager Sopris Learning. With these two innovative and dynamic leaders, Learning A-Z and Voyager Sopris Learning are poised to usher in an exciting new era of innovation and impact at Cambium.”

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K-6 literacy solutions that are designed to make teachers’ lives easier. Its suite of award-winning digital products are used by more than 7 million students in more than 170 countries and includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group, an award-winning educational technology company, believes every student can learn, teachers are the most important ingredient in learning, and technology has the potential to accelerate learning like never before. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K–2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

