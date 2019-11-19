signal.FISH announces it has joined Google Cloud for Startups

Google Cloud for Startups enables signal.FISH to leverage Google Cloud to deliver high-speed translation and machine learning solutions.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Google Cloud for Startups enables signal.FISH to leverage Google Cloud to deliver high-speed translation and machine learning solutions.signal.FISH, a leader in intelligence technology, today announces it has joined Google Cloud for Startups, a program that helps early stage companies get up and running quickly and easily with mentorship, training, and Cloud credits.“Joining the Google Cloud for Startups program is really exciting because it allows us to provide our clients with real-time translations of news from across the world,” said Jeremy Davies, CEO. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud for Startups lets us implement exciting machine learning models. In turn, we use these to create virtual curators—algorithms that learn to identify the most relevant articles for our clients.”Boasting a database of millions of articles from reputable journalistic sources, signal.FISH allows decision makers to find relevant information faster. The media analysis and trend forecasting service provides real-time translation in more than 100 languages. It also offers the ability to combine and track search terms and natural language entities.If you want to find out more about how signal.FISH can help your business gain insight from media data, then contact us at info@signalfish.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.