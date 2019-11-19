Global Taste Modulators Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taste Modulators - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Taste Modulators market worldwide is projected to grow by US$987.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%.



Sweet Modulators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Sweet Modulators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Sweet Modulators will reach a market size of US$57 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

DSM Biomedical (USA)

Firmenich Inc. (USA)

Flavorchem Corporation (USA)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Ingredion, Inc. (USA)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Senomyx, Inc. (USA)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)

Symrise AG (Germany)

The Flavor Factory (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Taste Modulators: A Low-Calorie Replacement of Sugar, Salt and Fat in Food and Beverages

Competition

Leading Players in the Taste Modulators Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Taste Modulators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Sweet Modulators (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Salt Modulators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Fat Modulators (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Reduced Calorie Products with Original Taste of Sugar Drives Demand for Taste Modulators in Food Industry

Growing Concerns about Obesity, Diabetes and CVD and Preference for Sweet Modulators Drive Demand for Taste Modulators

Obesity Prevalence Among Men and Women during 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

CVDs: Top-Ranking Cause of Deaths Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Million for the Year 2017

Beverages Dominate the Global Market for Taste Modulators

Global Beverage Market: Volume Sales in Billion Liters for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Growing Awareness About the Ill-Effects of Excessive Salt Intake Propels Demand for Salt Modulators

Use of Positive Allosteric Modulators (PAM) Helps in Creating Healthier Products

Challenges

Adverse Effects of Sugar Substitutes on Health Hinders Market Growth

Stringent Regulations Restricting Usage of Artificial Sweeteners: Another Major Restraint

Innovations and Advancements

KiSS UK Introduces Sweetness Modulators

Givaudon Launches New Taste Modulators

InnovaFlavors Launches Modulator in its SaltSavor Range with Increased Salty Perception

Symrise Releases Sweet Modulators Offering 35% of Sugar Reduction

Product Overview

Taste Modulator: An Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Taste Modulators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Sweet Modulators (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Salt Modulators (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Fat Modulators (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Taste Modulators Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Sweet Modulators (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Salt Modulators (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Fat Modulators (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndghgq

