Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2019 to 2025

Introduction

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size will increase to 3860 Million US$ by 2025, from 270 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil).

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.

This report researches the worldwide Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Breakdown Data by Type

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

