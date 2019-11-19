Maca Powder Market 2019 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Maca, also known as Peruvian ginseng, is a herb found in abundance in Peru. The maca plant is grown mainly for the use of its root. These harvested roots are dried at various temperatures and powdered to create different coloured powders. These various coloured powders are sold as maca powder and are famous all over the world for their varied uses. Although Maca is endemic to the Andean Cordillera, the primary producer of this plant is Peru.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nutrality Superfoods

Greenlife Biotechnology

Naturya

Cosmic Nutracos Solutions

Amazon Andes Export SAC

Herbo Nutra

The MacaTeam

Xi’an Fengzu Biological Technology

Feel Good Organics

Segmentation

Maca powder, as a product, can be segmented by type, by application, and by region.

By type, maca powder has three differentiation – white to yellow, light pink to dark purple, and light grey to dark grey. The difference in the colour of the powder comes from the degree to which the news are dried. The main use of maca is that of providing the human body with vitality, vigor, and immunity. Each colour of the powder has a different purpose and is used specifically for it.

By application, maca powder is used in the production of health drugs, health foods, and nutritional supplements. Maca, when used in precise concentrations, is useful to alleviate many of the body’s ailments like anaemia, hormone imbalances and also for enhancing energy and athletic activities. With a focus on health taking a priority in the minds of people, maca has found widespread use in the preparation of nutritional supplements. Claims are being made regarding the effectiveness of maca powder for gaining muscle mass, to boost energy, endurance, and increase strength.

Regional Analysis

An in-depth regional analysis of the maca powder market split provides the consumption value and volume of the product by regions. There is a strong focus on the key factors that influence the growth of the market – growth potential, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks. The report presents a marketing landscape that gives a clear breakdown of the maca powder market geographically. The split in the market is shared by United States, South America, Canada, the APAC region, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The market share of each region is studied to analyze the reason for the fluctuations between the various regions. Although Peru remains the major producer, the consumption of the final powder version is widespread.

Method of Research

The report published on the global maca powder market has been obtained from a variety of both primary and secondary sources. This data is subjected to a SWOT analysis that is used to identify the various characteristics of the different companies that are mentioned in the report. The data compiled after the SWOT analysis identifies the various segments that the different companies are either strong or weak in. The different threats that are faced by the companies along with the opportunities that can be exploited are mentioned in detail in the report. These areas can then be improved thereby increasing the profits and the growth of the different companies. The market has been forecast from the year 2019 to the year 2025 after a comprehensive analysis of the data.

Industry News

The report on maca powder at an industry level focuses on the key players in the industry. The major manufacturers have been studied to provide a detailed view of the sales volume, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans over the next few years. The study gives a full look at the manufacturers and producers of maca powder regarding individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market as a whole. The report also gives a comprehensive look into competitive developments between companies pertaining to expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions. The key players are also profiled strategically to provide an authentic look into their growth strategies.

