ADDICT II ATHLETE IS RAISING FUNDS TO HELP MORE INDIVIDUALS ERASE ADDICTION THIS GIVINGTUESDAY

Utah-based nonprofit organization that helps individuals erase addiction is raising funds

UTAH COUNTY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This GivingTuesday, Addict II Athlete, a Utah-based nonprofit organization that helps individuals erase addiction through health, recreation, service, relationships and team unity, is raising funds to help more individuals & families who are struggling with addiction.

According to AddictionCenter.com, almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, yet only 10% of them receive treatment. By providing addiction recovery services over the last 8 years, Addict II Athlete staff understands that one of the barriers to receiving treatment is the cost. That’s why they are not only raising funds to help more individuals and families in Utah access their life-changing programs but to expand the free content they produce via podcasts and YouTube videos to support the individuals and families who have no-to-little resources to help them overcome addiction.

For the last 8 years, Addict II Athlete has operated solely on the support of volunteers. While the nonprofit has been able to make life-changing impact with this support, they know they have only tapped the surface and can make a much bigger impact by expanding its programs locally and by providing educational resources nationally.

Addict II Athlete seeks to raise a total of $30,000 this GivingTuesday which will enable the nonprofit to provide more free community support groups, educational resources, athletic programs and coaching for those who have been so deeply affected by addiction, including the family members.

Whether individuals can donate one dollar or a larger amount, every donation will help Addict II Athlete provide life-changing resources to those who are struggling. Individuals who are interested in knowing their specific impact can contribute toward these specific areas:

• A $20 donation will give an athlete a team jersey.

• A $30 donation will give an entry to a race for a new athlete.

• A $40 donation will give an athlete 5 hours of sober education to assist individuals in overcoming recovery obstacles.

• A $50 donation will provide the funds necessary to produce a 1 hour recovery based podcast or educational video to the public.

• A $75 donation will give an athlete a race entry to an ultra or trail event.

• A $100 donation will give an athlete a brand-new pair of running shoes.

• A $500 donation will give an athlete 5 individual coaching sessions with coach Blu Robinson.

"When an individual has the courage to be vulnerable and reach out for support or come to a meeting, most do not have the finances to get what they need. To be able to gift that person something as simple as a team jersey does the world for them to feel part of something bigger than themselves and be part of a team.”

-Coach Blu Robinson, Co-Founder of Addict II Athlete

GivingTuesday takes place on December 3rd, 2019. Individuals who are interested in helping Addict II Athlete make an impact can visit www.AddictToAthlete.com/givingtuesday

About Addict II Athlete

Addict II Athlete (AIIA) has revolutionized the addiction recovery community since 2011 by helping hundreds of individuals erase addiction and supporting thousands of family members. AIIA established new and innovative options for individuals and families seeking support within the recovery community. This non-anonymous program created the Erase and Replace philosophy that allows anyone participating to turn the mess of addiction into the message of sobriety through service, health, recreation and sober support systems. Pushing beyond health and recreation Team Addict II Athlete serves the community in which it operates in by donating racing wheelchairs for disabled children, providing Christmas presents for needy families, providing park and trail maintenance, donating to the Festival of Trees, participating in local athletic events and providing many other community services. Addict II Athlete aims to change the public’s perception of addiction, while healing the addiction through a principle-based relationship model.

To learn more about Addict II Athlete, please visit:

Website: www.AddictToAthlete.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AddictIIAthlete

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/addicttoathlete/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_nE7IkIurSAtrcYdEfq-IQ

What We Give



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.