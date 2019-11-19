Verve Announces Permanent 50% Discount for US Veterans, First Responders and Law Enforcement Community

Verve Thanks Veterans Verve Ambassador Scott Huesing Verve CEO, Tim "TK" Klund

Verve to provide significant discount to those who serve our nation, without having to provide eligibility documentation

We also know Veterans are over prescribed opioids for their injuries, and that CBD can help with PTS, sleep and other issues” — Tim "TK" Klund, CEO Verve Systems LLC

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas, TX - (November 19, 2019) - Verve Systems, LLC (Verve) today announced it will offer all Verve CBD and wellness products at a 50% discount for US Veterans, first responders and law enforcement. Verve is a leading performance and wellness brand offering myriad CBD and other wellness products in Athletic, Veteran and Neuro formulations, Co-founded by USAF Veteran Tim “TK” Klund and Gold Star Family Member Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO and President, respectively.CBD can help with stress, anxiety, sleep, pain, inflammation and other challenges. Verve has entered the CBD community with impact, with growing online, wholesale and marketing efforts nationally with celebrity, sports, veterans and social influencers at https://verveforever.com . Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund is regarded as one of the top industry leaders as a "Relationship Specialist" in the world of corporate and sports marketing, and previously was on the Advisory Board of The Lone Survivor Foundation. Verve President Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, who lost his brother in Grenada, is a Gold Star Family Member. A branding and marketing consultant to Boeing, Ford, Disney, and DirecTV, and he previously helped launch The Gary Sinise Foundation, On Our Feet for Footlocker and a number of venture backed entities.“Coincidentally, both Raj and I have suffered serious injuries years ago, and CBD has been instrumental in our continued recovery and daily routine therapies”, stated Klund. He continued, “We also know Veterans are over prescribed opioids for their injuries, and that CBD can help with PTS, sleep and other issues”. He added, “bringing Verve Veteran Ambassadors such as Scott Huesing (author of Echo in Ramadi) into our organization has given us greater insight as to how to better serve Veterans”, stated Klund.“To be able to give back to these critical groups long term, without asking for personal paperwork, or official documents is about honor and trust” stated RajBhandary. “While all Verve CBD products meet federal guidelines for having less than .03 THC, we offer Verve CBD formulations in both full spectrum and 0% THC to help address employment requirements. While online sales and retail partnerships are fueling our expansion, the opportunity to provide our products to those who have served our nation and communities so selflessly is an honor, we want to give them what they need without any strings attached - it’s the right thing to do”, he added.“Verve’s continued growth allows us to do more things for more people”, added Klund, “and that’s why we are here.”About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a performance wellness company offering the highest quality, 100% responsibly manufactured CBD hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds, as well as a full line of 0% THC products. The company alsooffers additional nutrient based products to enhance human performance, rest, recovery and optimization. Learn more at: https://verveforever.com ###



