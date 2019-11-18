Ukiah Subway® restaurant hosts benefit for local fire relief efforts, first responders

Ukiah Subway® Restaurant offering free meals to firefighters and other emergency service personnel; share of proceeds will benefit fire relief services

UKIAH, CALIF., USA, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SubwayRestaurant at 130 North Orchard Ave in Ukiah is thanking local firefighters and other emergency service providers for their efforts in the community over the past month. The Subway Restaurant owned by the Letap Group will be hosting an Emergency Service Personnel Week to support fire relief efforts.From November 17th through the 24th, participating SubwayRestaurants in Ukiah are offering local firefighters and emergency service providers each a complimentary meal*, including a 6-inch sub with any drink and chips or two cookies. The offer is available to active firefighters and emergency service personnel with proof of service, such as a valid service badge.“Ukiah is such a tight-knit community and our team is proud to be able to call it home” said Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group and a Development Agent for Subway. “We are grateful for the emergency service personnel who have been working tirelessly these past several weeks, and we wanted to team up with neighbors and do our part to show our support.”Throughout the week, participating SubwayRestaurants will also be donating proceeds from every meal sold to fire relief efforts. For every 1 meal purchased (sub, salad or wrap with any drink and chips or two cookies) from November 17th to November 24th, participating Subwayfranchise owners will donate 1 meal up to 500 meals to the Community Foundation of Mendocino County’s Disaster Fund for Mendocino County, which provides disaster relief and recovery services in the aftermath of a natural disaster.*On November 15, Patel’s Subway franchise grand opening event at 130 North Orchard Ave kicked off the Emergency Service Personnel week with a ribbon cutting. Maureen Mulheren, the Mayor of Ukiah was in attendance with Regional Manager Lucky Virk and District Manager Himanshu Patel. The Ukiah Subway hours are 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday.*Complimentary meal offer is valid for active firefighters and emergency service personnel only from 11/17/19-11/24/19. Please come in uniform or bring valid city-issued ID or other proof of service. One meal per person. For every 1 meal purchased from 11/17/19-11/24/19, participating Subwayfranchisee owners in Sonoma County will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal up to 500 meals to the Community Foundation of Mendocino County. Participating Subway Restaurants are located at 1155 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah, CA and 130 N Orchard Ave, Ukiah, CA. Offer valid for dine-in only.About Letap GroupFounded in 1999, The Letap Group is a family organization operating in major markets throughout northern California and Reno, Nevada. The Letap Group owns close to 60 franchise restaurants and represents close to 900 restaurants as a local franchisor for Subway. Letap Group holdings include Franchise Restaurants, Development Agent Territories for Subwayand Commercial Real Estate. Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group, was awarded the Subway Franchisee of the Year award in 2017. He also leads all new strategic partnerships for Letap Group.



